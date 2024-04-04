Two Better Alternatives to Adding a Joint Tenant Owner of California Real Property

Father and daughter discussing lifetime gifting compared to post death transfer of real property in California

Adding a co-owner to avoid probate has unintended negative consequences

Revocable Transfer on Death Deeds (TODD) and revocable living trusts are better alternatives to adding a joint tenant owner.

Surprise and peril for joint tenant owners who are not married.”
— Mark W. Bidwell
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unintended consequences of adding a co-owner to real property are unfavorable tax treatment, exposure to the new owner's creditors, relinquished control to sell and mortgage the real property, and failure to transfer due to an unplanned order of death. Revocable Transfer on Death Deeds (TODD) and revocable living trusts are better alternatives to adding a joint tenant owner.

Revocable Transfer on Death Deed: A TODD does not change ownership. As a result, has no unfavorable effect on property tax and capital gains tax. In addition, this deed is straightforward and low-cost.

The major drawback of a TODD is that title companies are reluctant to issue title insurance for three years after the owner's death. A TODD, in effect, hinders the new owner's sale or use of the real property as loan collateral for three years. Another drawback is that a TODD cannot provide a contingency if the intended heir dies before the owner.

Revocable Living Trust: Another viable alternative is a trust. Trust problems are the cost and, more importantly, their complexity. Trusts are not easy to understand. and

Most importantly, trusts require the transfer of real property to the trust. Trust owners often overlook this requirement of deed transfer. This results in probate administration. However, a properly funded trust allows for contingencies, avoids probate, is private, and has favorable property tax and capital gains treatment.

To Sum It Up: The unintended consequences of adding a co-owner to real property are:

unfavorable tax treatment,
exposure to the new owner's creditors,
relinquished control to sell and mortgage the real property,
And failure to transfer due to an unplanned order of death.

Viable alternatives to joint tenancy are Transfer on Death Deeds ("TODDs") and revocable living trusts. But TODDs are new and need to be thoroughly tested. Trusts are complicated, but when properly funded, they avoid probate, are private, do not create unfavorable tax consequences, and the owner maintains control of the real property.

This press release is provided by Mark W. Bidwell, a licensed California Attorney. The office is at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235, Huntington Beach, California 92649. 714-846-2888. Mr. Bidwell markets with his website DeedAndRecord.com.

Mark Bidwell
Deed and Record
+1 714-846-2888
email us here

You just read:

Two Better Alternatives to Adding a Joint Tenant Owner of California Real Property

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mark Bidwell
Deed and Record
+1 714-846-2888
Company/Organization
Mark W. Bidwell
4952 Warner Ave, Suite 235
Huntington Beach, California, 92649
United States
+1 714-846-2888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Trusts, probate and online deeds

http://www.BidwellLaw.com

More From This Author
Two Better Alternatives to Adding a Joint Tenant Owner of California Real Property
California Home Divided in the Divorce: This is What Happens Next
A Gift Compared to a Bequest for a Home in California
View All Stories From This Author