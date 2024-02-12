Governor Abbott Appoints Killinger To Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Of Directors

TEXAS, February 12 - February 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Killinger to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism tasked with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

Elizabeth Killinger of Houston is a sixth generation Texan. She is the executive vice president of NRG, president of NRG Home and Reliant Energy, and a member of the board of directors for Helmerich & Payne. She is active in the community and serves on numerous non-profit boards, including the Greater Houston Partnership, Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, the Lutheran Education Association of Houston, Hope Media Group, and the University of Houston Energy Advisory Board. Killinger received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston.