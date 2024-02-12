Submit Release
MPD Makes an Arrest in a Homicide in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing in Northwest, DC.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Third District officers were flagged down at the intersection of North Capitol and P Streets, Northwest by a woman. During the conversation, the woman reported stabbing a man inside of a residence in the 1600 block of 6th Street, Northwest. Officers responded to the residence and located an adult male stabbing victim. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, 32-year-old Brittany Gaylor of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 70-year-old James Gaylor of Northwest, DC.

The suspect is now being charged with Second Degree Murder.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature. The suspect is the daughter of the victim.

CCN: 24021443

