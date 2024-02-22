Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Sweet Girl Inspired Cause 'We Dance for Good'

We Dance for Good is a sweet inspired cause by exceptionally talented 14 year old girl 'BooksandLooks' www.WeDanceforGood.org Love to Support Girl Causes? Retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire; and help fund a girl inspired cause www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Two years ago in 2022, BooksandLooks designed a WeDanceforGood.org sweatshirt; which Recruiting for Good sponsored. Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Have a Talented Daughter or Relative who loves dance? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn sponsorship www.WeDanceforGood.org

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund sweet inspired girl causes.Exceptionally talented 14 year old girl, BooksandLooks inspired a meaningful cause to help the community she loves; ' We Dance for Good .'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're using Recruiting for Good collaboratively to fund and reward sponsorships; so more girls can experience dance for GOOD!"AboutWe Dance for Good is a sweet inspired cause by exceptionally talented 14 year old girl 'BooksandLooks.' She has been working on The Sweetest Gigs, and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership mentoring program). Recruiting for Good will collaborate to fund the cause; and help parents (and relatives) earn sponsorship proceeds for dance classes, dance competition travel, and dance outfits/shoes. To earn sponsorship visit www.WeDanceforGood.com Instill the passion that will last a lifetime.Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

BooksandLooks Inspires The Sweetest Girl Cause; We Dance for Good