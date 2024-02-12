Submit Release
Wyoming Game and Fish Department 2024 season setting meetings

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29

2/12/2024 8:59:42 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:

  • Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
  • Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
  • Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
  • Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.

CASPER REGION: 

 

Date

Time

City

Location

March 18

4:00 PM

Sundance

Crook County Courthouse Basement

March 18

7:00 PM

Newcastle

USDA (Forest Service) Building

March 19

6:00 PM

Lusk

Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Shooting Sports Building

March 20

6:00 PM

Douglas

Converse County Library, Douglas Meeting Room

March 21

6:00 PM

Casper

Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
 

CODY REGION: 

 

Date

Time

City

Location

March 18

6:00 PM

Thermopolis

Thermopolis Fire Hall 

March 19

6:00 PM

Meeteetse

Meeteetse Conservation District

March 20

6:00 PM

Worland

Washakie Co. Fairgrounds 

March 21

6:00 PM

Powell

Northwest College, Yellowstone Building

March 25

6:00 PM

Lovell

Lovell Fire Hall

March 26

6:00 PM

Greybull

Greybull Town Hall 

March 27

6:00 PM

Cody

Cody Game and Fish Regional Office 
 

GREEN RIVER REGION: 

 

Date

Time

City

Location

March 21

6:00 PM

Baggs

Carbon County Higher Education Center 

March 25

6:00 PM

Mountain View

Uinta County School District No. 4 Boardroom 

March 26

4:00 PM

Cokeville

Cokeville Town Hall 

March 26

7:00 PM

Kemmerer

South Lincoln County Event Center 

March 27

6:00 PM

Evanston

Uinta County Library

March 28

6:00 PM

Green River

Green River Game and Fish Regional Office 
 

LANDER REGION: 

 

Date

Time

City

Location

March 19

7:00 PM

Riverton

Fremont County Library 

March 21

6:00 PM

Dubois

Headwaters Arts and Conference Center

March 26

6:00 PM

Rawlins

Carbon County Higher Education Center, Classroom 4 

March 28

6:00 PM

Lander

Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
 

LARAMIE REGION: 

 

Date

Time 

City 

Location

March 18

6:00 PM

Laramie

Laramie Game & Fish Regional Office 

March 19

6:00 PM

Saratoga

Platte Valley Community Center 

March 25

6:00 PM

Torrington

Platte Valley Bank Conference Center 

March 26

6:00 PM

Wheatland

First State Bank Conference Center 

March 27

6:00 PM

Cheyenne

Game and Fish Headquarters
 

PINEDALE REGION:

 

Date

Time

City

Location

March 19

6:00 PM

Pinedale

Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
 

JACKSON REGION: 

 

Date

Time

City

Location

March 20

5:00 PM

Thayne

Thayne Community Center 

March 21

5:00 PM

Jackson

Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office 
 

SHERIDAN REGION: 

 

Date

Time

City

Location

March 19

4:00 PM

Kaycee

Kaycee Community Library 

March 20

4:00 PM

Buffalo

Johnson County Library 

March 21

4:00 PM

Sheridan

Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office 

March 26

4:00 PM

Gillette

Campbell County Public Library 

March 27

6:00 PM

Sheridan

Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office 


Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

  • wildlife
  • regulations
  • information

