Wyoming Game and Fish Department 2024 season setting meetings

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29

2/12/2024 8:59:42 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.

CASPER REGION:

Date Time City Location March 18 4:00 PM Sundance Crook County Courthouse Basement March 18 7:00 PM Newcastle USDA (Forest Service) Building March 19 6:00 PM Lusk Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Shooting Sports Building March 20 6:00 PM Douglas Converse County Library, Douglas Meeting Room March 21 6:00 PM Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office

CODY REGION:

Date Time City Location March 18 6:00 PM Thermopolis Thermopolis Fire Hall March 19 6:00 PM Meeteetse Meeteetse Conservation District March 20 6:00 PM Worland Washakie Co. Fairgrounds March 21 6:00 PM Powell Northwest College, Yellowstone Building March 25 6:00 PM Lovell Lovell Fire Hall March 26 6:00 PM Greybull Greybull Town Hall March 27 6:00 PM Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office

GREEN RIVER REGION:

Date Time City Location March 21 6:00 PM Baggs Carbon County Higher Education Center March 25 6:00 PM Mountain View Uinta County School District No. 4 Boardroom March 26 4:00 PM Cokeville Cokeville Town Hall March 26 7:00 PM Kemmerer South Lincoln County Event Center March 27 6:00 PM Evanston Uinta County Library March 28 6:00 PM Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office

LANDER REGION:

Date Time City Location March 19 7:00 PM Riverton Fremont County Library March 21 6:00 PM Dubois Headwaters Arts and Conference Center March 26 6:00 PM Rawlins Carbon County Higher Education Center, Classroom 4 March 28 6:00 PM Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office

LARAMIE REGION:

Date Time City Location March 18 6:00 PM Laramie Laramie Game & Fish Regional Office March 19 6:00 PM Saratoga Platte Valley Community Center March 25 6:00 PM Torrington Platte Valley Bank Conference Center March 26 6:00 PM Wheatland First State Bank Conference Center March 27 6:00 PM Cheyenne Game and Fish Headquarters

PINEDALE REGION:

Date Time City Location March 19 6:00 PM Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office

JACKSON REGION:

Date Time City Location March 20 5:00 PM Thayne Thayne Community Center March 21 5:00 PM Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

SHERIDAN REGION:

Date Time City Location March 19 4:00 PM Kaycee Kaycee Community Library March 20 4:00 PM Buffalo Johnson County Library March 21 4:00 PM Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office March 26 4:00 PM Gillette Campbell County Public Library March 27 6:00 PM Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office



Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -