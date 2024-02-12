Wyoming Game and Fish Department 2024 season setting meetings
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29
2/12/2024 8:59:42 PM
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
- Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
- Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
- Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
- Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
CASPER REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 18
|
4:00 PM
|
Sundance
|
Crook County Courthouse Basement
|
March 18
|
7:00 PM
|
Newcastle
|
USDA (Forest Service) Building
|
March 19
|
6:00 PM
|
Lusk
|
Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Shooting Sports Building
|
March 20
|
6:00 PM
|
Douglas
|
Converse County Library, Douglas Meeting Room
|
March 21
|
6:00 PM
|
Casper
|
Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
CODY REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 18
|
6:00 PM
|
Thermopolis
|
Thermopolis Fire Hall
|
March 19
|
6:00 PM
|
Meeteetse
|
Meeteetse Conservation District
|
March 20
|
6:00 PM
|
Worland
|
Washakie Co. Fairgrounds
|
March 21
|
6:00 PM
|
Powell
|
Northwest College, Yellowstone Building
|
March 25
|
6:00 PM
|
Lovell
|
Lovell Fire Hall
|
March 26
|
6:00 PM
|
Greybull
|
Greybull Town Hall
|
March 27
|
6:00 PM
|
Cody
|
Cody Game and Fish Regional Office
GREEN RIVER REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 21
|
6:00 PM
|
Baggs
|
Carbon County Higher Education Center
|
March 25
|
6:00 PM
|
Mountain View
|
Uinta County School District No. 4 Boardroom
|
March 26
|
4:00 PM
|
Cokeville
|
Cokeville Town Hall
|
March 26
|
7:00 PM
|
Kemmerer
|
South Lincoln County Event Center
|
March 27
|
6:00 PM
|
Evanston
|
Uinta County Library
|
March 28
|
6:00 PM
|
Green River
|
Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
LANDER REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 19
|
7:00 PM
|
Riverton
|
Fremont County Library
|
March 21
|
6:00 PM
|
Dubois
|
Headwaters Arts and Conference Center
|
March 26
|
6:00 PM
|
Rawlins
|
Carbon County Higher Education Center, Classroom 4
|
March 28
|
6:00 PM
|
Lander
|
Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
LARAMIE REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 18
|
6:00 PM
|
Laramie
|
Laramie Game & Fish Regional Office
|
March 19
|
6:00 PM
|
Saratoga
|
Platte Valley Community Center
|
March 25
|
6:00 PM
|
Torrington
|
Platte Valley Bank Conference Center
|
March 26
|
6:00 PM
|
Wheatland
|
First State Bank Conference Center
|
March 27
|
6:00 PM
|
Cheyenne
|
Game and Fish Headquarters
PINEDALE REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 19
|
6:00 PM
|
Pinedale
|
Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
JACKSON REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 20
|
5:00 PM
|
Thayne
|
Thayne Community Center
|
March 21
|
5:00 PM
|
Jackson
|
Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
SHERIDAN REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 19
|
4:00 PM
|
Kaycee
|
Kaycee Community Library
|
March 20
|
4:00 PM
|
Buffalo
|
Johnson County Library
|
March 21
|
4:00 PM
|
Sheridan
|
Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
|
March 26
|
4:00 PM
|
Gillette
|
Campbell County Public Library
|
March 27
|
6:00 PM
|
Sheridan
|
Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))
- WGFD -
- wildlife
- regulations
- information