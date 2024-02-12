Morphy’s Feb. 14-16 Toys & Collectibles Auction offers American, Japanese & European favorites

Extremely rare 1976/’77 Topps ‘Hockey’ wax case containing four factory-sealed wax boxes each containing 36 bubble gum picture-card packs. BBCE authenticated. Estimate: $12,000-$16,000

Very rare Alps (Japanese) battery-operated Missile Robot, pristine and unused, with original pictorial box and cardboard inserts. Near-mint to mint condition. Estimate: $3,000-$6,000

J & E Stevens ‘Called Out’ mechanical bank with sentry theme, assembled from very rare bronze patterns. Near-mint condition. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000

Very scarce and early Lehmann (Germany) flywheel-driven tin toy known as ‘Walking Down Broadway.’ VG to near-mint condition with original box bottom and original pictorial label fastened to a newer lid. Presents beautifully. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000