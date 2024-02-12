Listening sessions for new pilot grant for Community-Based Organizations

The Washington State Department of Commerce is hosting three public listening sessions this month to help communities provide us with direct feedback on a new grant program intended to foster greater participation in local policy decision-making.

We need input from local community-based organizations representing overburdened communities and vulnerable populations to design a pilot grant program that helps with community engagement. Please share this notice with community-based organizations in your network that may be interested in this opportunity.

Commerce listening sessions:

Local governments are working right now to update comprehensive plans as a part of the periodic update process. Through the comprehensive planning process, communities discuss their vision for the future addressing important topics such as housing, transportation, and climate resilience. The decisions made during an update have long-term impacts often guiding growth and development over the next 20 years.

The pilot program will start by focusing on community-based organizations in jurisdictions with a 2025 due date for their periodic update, including: Clallam, Clark, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom Counties.

For more information:

Contact our staff at cbogrants@commerce.wa.gov.

Want to Stay Involved?

To sign up for updates, please enter your contact information on this subscription form.

This program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.