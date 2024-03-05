This E-bike for heavier small riders now has 50% more power and 100% more torque

All New Essex HP Gates Belt Drive for low maintenance and oil free riding Rohloff 14 Speed Internal gear hub with 520% gear range

Heavier small riders can now climb steeper hills.

The new Essex gives smaller riders an option with higher torque and power than other E-Bikes. Making it easier to climb hills.” — Jim Turner

PAONIA, COLORADO, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike has released the new Essex HP, which features industry leading 750W Power and 105Nm Torque and a new 48V battery.

Optibike, a leading manufacturer of electric bikes, is proud to announce the launch of the New Essex HP. Designed specifically for heavier small riders and those who have difficulty getting on and off a conventional bike, the Essex HP is set to revolutionize the e-bike industry with its innovative ‘Fit Freedom’ technology.

Solves Big Challenge of Heavier Small Riders

One of the biggest challenges faced by heavier small riders is the limited power of similar e-bikes. This can be a major deterrent for those who want to enjoy the benefits of cycling but find it physically challenging.

Top Performance

The Optibike Essex HP is not just about convenience, it also offers top-notch performance. Equipped with a powerful motor and long-lasting battery, this e-bike can take riders long distances without breaking a sweat.

Its lightweight frame and ergonomic design make it easy to maneuver, providing a comfortable and enjoyable riding experience for all. These features , combined with the upgraded power and torque, make climbing steeper hills easier for heavier small riders.

Essex HP Features:

Pedelec Torque Sensor and Throttle

Can be Built as Class 1, 2, or 3 E-Bike. Based on customer choice.

Rohloff 14 Speed Internal Gear Hub

Gates Belt Drive

High Performance Disc Brakes

Front Air Suspension Fork

Dropper Seat Post

750 Watts Continuous Power

105Nm Torque

48V 14Ah 672Wh Li-ion Quick Change Battery

Optional Rack and Fenders

Optional Headlight and Taillight, powered by main battery

Double the Range with Optional Second Battery

*Assembled in USA

The Essex HP fits all the heavier small riders, and riders who have difficulty getting on and off a conventional bike.

‘Fit Freedom’ technology solves the problem of getting on and off a bike for heavier small riders. Move the seat out of the way with a single button!

The Optibike Essex HP is now available for purchase on the company’s website. With its unique features and exceptional performance, the Essex HP is set to become a must-have for all e-bike enthusiasts who have been looking for a bike that's smaller, but doesn't compromise Torque or Power. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the ‘Fit Freedom’ technology and join the Optibike community today.