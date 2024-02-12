The Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces $5 Million in Apprenticeship Expansion and Opportunity Grants 

BOSTON — The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) today announced $5 million in Apprenticeship Expansion and Opportunity Grants to 25 organizations to train and place 1,000 new apprentices across the state. The grants leverage $2.4M in state funding complemented by remaining support from federal funds to train apprentices in high growth industries like healthcare, manufacturing, clean energy, early childhood education, and more.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones made the announcement at The Community Group in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Community Group received $250,000 to train 50 childcare teacher apprentices.

Registered Apprenticeship is an effective workforce development model that provides individuals with paid work experience, classroom instruction, and on-the-job training to gain nationally recognized credentials while offering progressive wage increases, supporting economic mobility, and driving greater affordability, equity, and competitiveness. The newly announced grants will support local, regional, and statewide efforts to grow and diversify apprenticeship opportunities as well as help create new programs in multiple sectors.

“Registered Apprenticeship provides jobseekers with hands-on training and hard skills that lead to a long-lasting, family sustaining careers” said Governor Maura Healey. “We're proud to have made historic investments in Registered Apprenticeship that will make the program more accessible to populations that have been underrepresented in the workforce and expand the program to more key industries across the state.”

“Registered Apprenticeship helps to create more rewarding and equitable career pathways for all of our residents, while addressing our greatest workforce challenges,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “These grants will help organizations across the state to expand their programs or create new programs to train more than 1,000 new apprentices.”

EOLWD’s Division of Apprentice Standards (DAS) is responsible for promoting, developing, and servicing registered apprenticeship programs in Massachusetts. DAS connects people to in-demand job opportunities across Massachusetts through equitable access to training and employers. DAS maintains more than 800 apprenticeship programs with over 11,000 apprentices currently working with the vast majority in construction but a growing number of apprentices in expansion industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, and health care.

“Registered Apprenticeship increases access and opportunity for untapped, diverse talent to pursue a career supported by technical training combined with on-the-job training,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “This proven model empowers individuals, especially underrepresented workers in fields like construction and high-tech industries to advance in a career with meaningful wages, benefits, and the skills employers need.”

“Apprenticeship models are a key part of strengthening the early education and care profession – supporting people to earn while they learn. We have been working with the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and early childhood leaders across the state over the past year to promote and expand apprenticeship opportunities as a key strategy to build the pipeline of new staff joining the field,” said Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw. “Today’s announced grants will help move forward our joint efforts to recruit and retain qualified educators, while also promoting their economic mobility, leading to improved access to high-quality child care for Massachusetts’ youngest children and their families.”

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to expanding apprenticeship. The Administration’s FY24 budget delivered nearly $4 million to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion for the construction and building trades in Massachusetts and also expand registered apprenticeship to more industries. In addition, the Healey-Driscoll Administration enacted legislation to expand eligibility for the Registered Apprenticeship Tax Credit, which offers employers a $4,800 credit for each apprentice hired.

“The awardees highlighted in today’s announcement are a testament to what can happen when we invest in our workers and our businesses,” said Undersecretary of Apprenticeship, Work-Based Learning, and Policy Josh Cutler. “We want even more Registered Apprenticeships in more industries and the Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed making this a reality. I look forward to working with the awardees as they begin their programs and encourage any businesses interested in starting a Registered Apprenticeship of their own to reach out and work with us. It’s truly a win-win for both employers and employees.”

“Congratulations to all of the grant recipients,” said Director of Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning Patrick Mitchell. “This is really a concerted effort through and through. By combining the state’s new funding with existing US Department of Labor grants, the Healey-Driscoll Administration is making the largest investment Massachusetts has ever made in registered apprenticeship, and our partnership with awarded grantees will make a lasting impact for participating workers and employers.”

The following is a list of the twenty-five grant recipients, totaling $5 million and resulting in 1,035 apprentices:

A-Tech Turbine - $70,000 - Various manufacturing apprenticeships to train and place 14 individuals in Central MA

Advocates for Human Potential - $250,000 - Statewide Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor apprenticeship to train and place 60 individuals.

Aimtek - $35,000 - Various manufacturing apprenticeships to train and place 7 individuals in Central MA.

Apprenti/WTIA - $120,000 - Various technology apprenticeship programs to train and place 24 individuals.

Associated Building Contractors of Massachusetts - $44,064 - DEI-focused apprenticeship in various construction trades to train and place 12 individuals.

Building Pathways Boston - $61,304 - Construction awareness and DEI-focused/women focused pre-apprenticeship to train and place 15 individuals.

Bunker Hill Community College - $250,000 - Apprenticeship programs in life sciences, hospitality and technology to train and place 31 individuals.

Community Day Care Center of Lawrence, Inc. – $250,000 - Childcare Teacher apprenticeship to train and place 50 individuals.

Family Services of Central Massachusetts - $150,000 - Childcare Teacher apprenticeship with ESL in Central MA to train and place 30 individuals.

For Kids Only Afterschool, Inc. - $138,000 - Afterschool Teacher apprenticeship to train and place 25 individuals.

Future Hope Recovery Program - $66,774 - Construction Pre-apprenticeship program for 27 returning citizens and resulting in 10 apprentices.

Greater New Bedford Workforce Board - $170,846 - Apprenticeship programs in clean energy, manufacturing, and other sectors to train and place 16 individuals.

Hampden County Workforce Board - $403,239 - Regional Healthcare Apprenticeship Business Development, Training and Placement to train and place 65 apprentices.

IBEW Local 103 - $200,000 - DEI-focused pre-apprenticeship to train and place 72 apprentices.

Massachusetts Bankers Association - $125,000 - Statewide Credit Analyst apprenticeship to train and place 25 diverse individuals.

MassBioEd - $125,000 - Multiple apprenticeship programs in Life Sciences sector to train and place 50 individuals.

Northeast Advanced Manufacturing Consortium including Metro North, Merrimack, North Shore Workforce Boards - $893,666 - Statewide manufacturing apprenticeship effort to train and place 110 individuals.

Neighborhood Villages, Inc. - $750,000 for State-wide Early Education and Care Apprenticeship Business Development, Training and Placement to train and place 125 individuals statewide.

Pipefitters Local 537 - $100,000 - DEI-focused construction apprenticeship to train and place 116 individuals.

Quinsigamond Community College - $272,500 - Multi-Sector Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship Business Development, Training and Placement to train and place 68 apprentices.

UMass Boston Institute for Community Inclusion - $125,000 - Multi-sector apprenticeship pilot to train and place 25 individuals with disabilities.

WeReach - $200,000 - Cybersecurity apprenticeship to train and place 40 disadvantaged Boston residents

YMCA of Greater Boston - $225,000 - Childcare Teacher apprenticeship to train and place 45 individuals.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is continuing to accept applications for apprenticeship program funding for Fiscal Year 2024. For more information, visit www.commbuys.com.

“In partnership with the National Electrical Contractors Association, the IBEW has a storied, 120-year history skilling up electricians to power Boston,” said IBEW Local 103 training director Chris Sherlock. “With this funding, our program will now train individuals from pre-apprenticeship to apprenticeship and lifelong learning as skilled technicians and electricians specializing in clean energy, helping evolve the sector and meet the growing demand for workers.”

“Thanks to these Registered Apprenticeship grants we are now able to expand the reach and scope of our workforce services by increasing the number of healthcare workers recruited right here in Western Massachusetts,” said MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board President & CEO David M. Cruise. “In partnership with Baystate Health, MHHCWB will train and upskill 55 new medical assistant apprentices and other essential healthcare professionals this year.”

“Through expanding partnerships in the field, we can provide comprehensive support to apprentices, enabling us to foster their professional growth while ensuring that classrooms remain open, and families continue to have access to the highest quality of care for their children. This initiative is not just about our agency; it is about cultivating a network across childcare agencies to meet the needs of our community in innovative ways,” said Maria Moeller, CEO of The Community Group. “The Registered Apprenticeship Program now offers an opportunity to remove barriers to careers in child care, ensuring that our children have confident, knowledgeable, and skilled teachers. It enables collaboration with other childcare programs, not only strengthening our own initiatives but also contributing to a collective solution for the entire community.”

