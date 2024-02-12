Mission-driven government: what does it really mean?

Keir Starmer has pledged to lead a “mission-driven” government and to end “sticking plaster politics”, but what does this mean?

The Labour leader has described missions as a whole new way of doing government, but how could this work in practice? While there is a growing acceptance government is not currently set up to tackle complex challenges, are missions more than a rallying cry for long-termism? At an in-person event on 5 March, Nesta and the Institute for Government are coming together to explore what a mission-led government could look like - and where it is already happening.

What do missions mean for how to organise government? How would being mission-led change the way ministers and civil servants work? Is the centre of government set up to deliver missions? How should other parts of government, the private sector and civil society be involved? And what are the challenges, risks and opportunities involved in trying to create a mission-led government – and in failing to do so?

To explore these questions and more, we will be joined by an expert panel including: