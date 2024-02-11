Senate unanimously confirms Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera as secretary for Department of Veterans’ Services 

SANTA FE – Today, the New Mexico Senate unanimously confirmed Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera as Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS).

“Brig. Gen. Herrera has already demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to military service,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “The Senate’s unanimous confirmation speaks to his ability to tackle the issues affecting veterans and to ensure they receive the services they deserve.”

“General Jamison Herrera has over 34 years of military service to the New Mexico National Guard. He is a man all about service and serving,” said Sen. Harold Pope, Jr., who sponsored Secretary Herrera. “New Mexico’s veterans will now have a Secretary of Veterans Services undergoing a transition to civilian life himself, one who understands what enlisted troops have been through because he’s been there, and one who understands the sacred promise New Mexico has to take care of our veterans. I look forward to working together with the Veterans Services Department to carry their mission forward.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the dedicated people of our department in enhancing veterans’ services,” Brig. Gen. Herrera said. “I am committed to working tirelessly to foster a network of understanding and ensure the veterans of New Mexico receive the recognition, care, and support they deserve.”

Brig. Gen. Herrera is a native of New Mexico whose parents both served in the U.S. Navy. His father was a Vietnam Veteran. He has completed nearly 35 years of service to our state and nation. He enlisted as a Private First Class in 1989 as a member of the 515th Maintenance Battalion in Santa Fe and went on to receive his commission through the Officer Candidate School class 33-91. He is currently assigned as the Deputy Adjutant General and the Land Component Commander of the New Mexico National Guard.

He holds a Bachelor’s of University Studies with emphasis in Education from University of New Mexico and a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. He was awarded an Executive Certificate for completing the General and Flag Officer Homeland Security Executive Seminar, May 2023 at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.