CDFL Architects + Engineers Announces New Leadership

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDFL Architects + Engineers PA is pleased to announce that David Luter, PE, has been promoted from Associate to Principal, and Clark Wells, PLA, ASLA, has been promoted from Landscape Architect to an Associate.

David has worked for CDFL for 12 years and Clark has worked for CDFL for 16 years. Both have been invaluable members of the team. As a mechanical engineer at CDFL, David's experience in both the private and public arenas covers a multitude of projects ranging from planning to minor renovations to major new construction as well as a deep understanding of building systems and components. His responsibilities include HVAC and plumbing design, coordination, contract document drawing production, contract specifications, and subsequent construction management. Additionally, David developed CDFL’s Campus Utility Modeling System that can analyze existing utility systems and project how future growth affects these systems. David earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mississippi State University in 2012. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas. He serves on the Board of Governors of ASHRAE's Mississippi chapter and is a member of ASPE, American Society of Plumbing Engineers.

Clark is a licensed Professional Landscape Architect proficient in integrating facilities into their surroundings. His

comprehensive skill set includes master planning, site design, construction documentation, planting design, specification

preparation, and site observation. Possessing a deep understanding of grading, contextual relevance, and scale considerations,

Clark excels in multi-disciplinary site coordination. He serves as a vital liaison among various disciplines, including civil,

structural, and architectural, ensuring cohesive collaboration and successful project outcomes. Clark earned his Bachelor of

Landscape Architecture from Mississippi State University in 2008. He is a member of ASLA, American Society of Landscape

Architects.

“We are thrilled to welcome David and Clark into leadership roles at CDFL,” exclaimed Newell Watkins, President of the firm. "Their ongoing growth and development of leadership skills within our organization have been impressive, and I eagerly look forward to observing their continued growth and valuable contributions to CDFL as they progress in their careers with us.”

To learn more about CDFL, visit their website at cdfl.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @cdflplus and on Twitter at @cdflsports.

CDFL Architects + Engineers PA is a multi-disciplinary architecture and engineering firm offering architecture, engineering, landscape architecture, planning, interior design, master planning, strategic planning, and graphic design services. Our firm operates from offices in Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. For 63 years, we have been dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our clients. Our seasoned team of professionals has successfully delivered a wide array of projects, ranging from new construction to renovations, across specialized environments such as corporate, healthcare, sports, federal, civic, and educational facilities. From conceptual design through construction administration to project completion, we stand by our clients every step of the way, ensuring excellence and satisfaction.