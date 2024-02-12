FEMA App Update Introduces 19 New Alert Types

The FEMA app’s latest update will add 19 new weather alert types. This expansion is part of our commitment to providing you with the information and tools you need to make decisions before, during and after a disaster.

What are the new alert types?

With this update, you will have the option to receive localized weather coverage for the following new alert types:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Short Term Forecast

Hydrologic Advisory

Hydrologic Outlook

Arroyo And Small Stream Flood Advisory

Urban And Small Stream Flood Advisory

Small Stream Flood Advisory

Lakeshore Flood Statement

Avalanche Advisory

Blowing Dust Warning

Extreme Cold Warning

Extreme Cold Watch

Extreme Fire Danger

Freezing Spray Advisory

Snow Squall Warning

Hurricane Local Statement

Tropical Depression Local Statement

Tropical Storm Local Statement

Rip Current Statement

Why are these updates important?

Early awareness: The sooner you know about potential dangers, the more time you have to prepare and respond effectively.

Improved preparedness: With specific and relevant information at your fingertips, you can make informed decisions and take necessary precautions.

Peace of mind: Knowing what’s coming can give you a sense of security and control.

Take charge of your safety

Take advantage of these new alerts by updating the FEMA app to version 3.0.13.

Don’t have the FEMA App yet? Download it now on iOS or Android. Once you download the app, you can choose the locations and alerts that are most relevant to you.

Take these steps:

Head to Alerts. Choose a location. Select Alert Preferences. Select the alerts that matter most to you based on your location and preferences.

The FEMA app provides customizable alerts for 116 weather and emergency hazards in up to five different locations.

We know you rely on alerts, so improving them is a priority for us. We will continue to develop vital updates to the FEMA App that improve user experience and create a more prepared and resilient nation. For more information visit FEMA Mobile Products | FEMA.gov.