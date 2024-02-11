Submit Release
Senate unanimously confirms Chief W. Troy Weisler as New Mexico State Police Chief 

SANTA FE – Today, the New Mexico Senate unanimously confirmed W. Troy Weisler as the 23rd New Mexico State Police Chief.

“Chief Weisler has already demonstrated incredible leadership, and public safety will continue to be positively impacted with him at the helm,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“Chief Weisler started as a recruit here in New Mexico in 2002 and worked his way up the ranks of the New Mexico State Police until his appointment last June. In the time I have gotten to work with him, I have found him to be incredibly open, and even in times when we may disagree, Chief Weisler has always been willing to work together to come to a place of common understanding,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, who sponsored Chief Weisler. “As the leader of a state law enforcement of over 800 officers and support staff, having these skills and history in the department are crucial in building a culture of trust and transparency.”

“I am honored to continue serving the people of New Mexico by leading the agency I have devoted my entire career to,” said Chief Weisler. “The New Mexico State Police have a proud history of service and tradition. I look forward to leading this agency into its next chapter as we continue to ensure public safety for all of the communities of our state.”

Chief Weisler began his career with the New Mexico State Police as a patrol officer in Deming in 2002 before transferring to Moriarty. He then served in various investigation, research and narcotics roles in Farmington, Albuquerque and Santa Fe. He has been serving as acting Chief since his appointment in May 2023 and was Deputy Chief since 2021.

Weisler holds a Master of Sustainability Leadership from Arizona State University; Master of Public Administration, Justice Administration Specialization from Wayland Baptist University; and a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University.

Under Chief Weisler, there was a 12.8% increase in arrests from 2022 to 2023.

