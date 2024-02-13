Nedge Named an “IDC Innovator” in AI/ML at the Edge

IDC Innovator Logo

Nedge Computing Corp., a pioneer in Edge Networking with its patented Edge OS Fabric that optimizes VDI and EUC, Named an “IDC Innovator” in AI/ML at the Edge.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nedge Computing Corp., a pioneer in Edge Networking with its patented Edge OS Fabric that optimizes VDI and EUC, has been named an “IDC Innovator” in the IDC Innovators: AI/ML at the Edge, 2024 report (doc #US51793824, January 2024).

IDC Innovators are emerging vendors with revenue under $100 million that have demonstrated either a groundbreaking business model or an innovative new technology — or both. This IDC Innovators study highlights three technology providers that have developed solutions to streamline and secure AI and ML at the edge. Edge technologies require special consideration, often operating in conditions with limited or no IT staff, constrained power, and devices that are not purpose built for connectivity.

"Infusing AI and ML technologies into edge use cases can be a complex and time-consuming process for developers. Realizing return on investment from edge use case is critical for continued growth and innovation at the edge. Fueling continued growth and investment are technology providers that reduce the complexity and time required to build successful edge projects," said Jennifer Cooke, research director, IDC's Edge Trends and Strategies.

Nedge's innovative architecture tackles major challenges in end user computing (EUC) for remote cloud access. Its OS Fabric offers organizations scalable, turn-key, AI-based solutions at the edge, enhancing the cost-effectiveness of existing cloud and endpoint deployments. At the heart of Nedge’s patented technology is efficient, real-time edge offloading and acceleration, harnessing the high bandwidth and low latency of the last-mile connections. This frees end-user devices (EUDs) from the typical performance/price constraints, empowering enterprises to embrace cutting-edge solutions and enhance workflow flexibility.

The IDC Innovator's recognition follows a remarkable year for Nedge, marked by the commercialization of its flagship product. This advancement propels the company into the next growth phase, solidifying partnerships with key players in the cloud and edge infrastructure ecosystem, including manufacturers of highly secure EUDs. Nedge’s strategic collaborations promise substantial OpEx and CapEx savings, while ensuring compliance with governmental Zero Trust architecture standards. This positions Nedge as the preferred solution for innovative CIOs and CFOs prioritizing both performance and security.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition as an IDC Innovator in edge-based solutions aimed at enhancing the personal cloud computing experience," says Peter Thomson, CEO at Nedge. "Our mission is to elevate end-user computing for all, even on highly constrained EUDs like 'zero client devices’.”

To order and download the full report, click IDC Innovator in AI/ML at the Edge.

About IDC Innovators:

IDC Innovators is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Nedge:

Founded in 2019 and spun-out in 2023 as a privately-held Delaware “C” Corp. from NCS Technologies (a $400 million systems integrator and zero-client manufacturer), Nedge Computing Corp. is a leading innovator in the realm of cloud and edge computing. Its patented offloading and acceleration technologies both elevate user experiences and ensure security while optimizing deployment and operating costs. With offices in Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, the Nedge team is committed to ushering in a new era of personal cloud computing for everyone, on any end-user device.