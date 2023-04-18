XcelaStream announces Peter Thomson as its new CEO

Cloud-to-Edge Optimization

Adding an experienced technology startup “builder” to lead its go-to-market plan and build a commercial success.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XcelaStream, Inc., a pioneer in acceleration and optimization technologies for cloud infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Thomson as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Peter Thomson brings over 30 years of experience in technology, having previously held leadership positions at Contract Room, Inc. (acquired by Mitratech Holdings) and Scicom Infrastructure (Singapore PE backed). His expertise in ushering startups from idea to exit coupled with his passion for making the Internet/Cloud more accessible and affordable makes him the ideal candidate to lead XcelaStream into its next phase of development and growth.

"I am thrilled to join XcelaStream as its new CEO and to work with such a talented and dedicated team," said Peter Thomson. "I look forward to building on the company's early success and driving innovation in cloud infrastructure and edge computing. The company has patented some truly unique solutions to power up the near-edge of the Cloud that will enhance the streaming experience for end users. While that alone was super compelling, I was truly drawn by the opportunity to join forces with some amazing visionaries in deep tech.”

"We are excited to welcome Peter Thomson to the XcelaStream team," said founder and chairman, An Nguyen, who is also the CEO of NCS Technologies, Inc., a leading government systems integrator. "His experience and vision will help us continue to innovate and grow as a company, and we are confident that he is the right person to lead us into the future."

Peter Thomson will begin his role as CEO this month, and will be responsible for driving the overall strategy and growth of the company.

About XcelaStream (https://xcelastream.com):

XcelaStream was founded in 2019, as a spinout from NCS Technologies, Inc. (https://www.ncstech.com) and is becoming a leader in “near-edge” cloud technologies that dramatically improve video and data streaming on any end-user device, including those with minimal computing power resources. With a talented, growing team and offices in North Virginia and Silicon Valley, the company is committed to "bringing the cloud down to earth” for all to benefit from an optimized streaming experience.