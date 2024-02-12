Yellowstone Capital Advisors Closes New Transaction and Expands Board of Advisors

Yellowstone Capital Advisors expands its board with the addition of three board members that have a combined 70+ years of experience in the CX industry.

JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expands Board of Advisors: BPO industry veterans join the team_________________________________________________________________After closing another successful sell-side transaction in January, Yellowstone Capital Advisors expands its board with the addition of three board members that have a combined 70+ years of experience as CEO, CFO, COO and CCO in the CX industry. Our board members have created tremendous success for leading BPO companies such as Alorica, TTEC, Sykes, Sitel, Startek, and ResultsCX.Yellowstone Capital Advisors’ investment banking services rely on expert customer experience operators to provide the highest quality service for CX companies seeking merger & acquisition transactions. We are humbled to have such a successful group of executives join our team.Gregory Hopkins:__________________A 30-year veteran in the CX industry, Greg has served as Chief Client Officer growing existing accounts and strategically adding new ones at TTEC, Stream Global Services (now Concentrix), and Alorica. At TTEC, Greg lead the organization from $700M to well over $1B during his tenure. While at Stream Global Services, he was part of a leadership team that turned the business from negative growth and EBITDA to industry leading numbers in both categories leading to an acquisition by Convergys, which is now Concentrix. Greg is instrumental in helping our sell side clients prepare their book of business for a successful merger or acquisition transaction.Chad Carlson:_________________With 30 years of experience in the CX industry, Chad is a successful CEO for public and private companies. Chad was the CEO of Startek while it was purchased by private equity firm Capital Square Partners. Chad was also the CEO of ResultsCX while it was purchased by private equity firm ChrysCapital. Chad was also a COO at ClientLogic when they acquired the public company Sitel to merge into the private company Sitel. Chad’s extensive operating experience helps our sell side clients prepare their organizations for a successful merger or acquisition transaction.John Chapman:__________________With 25 years of experience in the CX industry, John is a Charted Accountant and was the CFO of Sykes prior to and through its sale to Foundever. John brings tremendous financial experience to help our sell side clients analyze their financial options and prepare their financial operations for a successful merger or acquisition transaction.We are so grateful to welcome Greg, Chad, and John to the Yellowstone Capital Advisors team!For more information on this transaction or regarding M&A advisory services please email tallen@yellowstonecapitaladvisors.com*DISCLAIMER: “In order to provide securities-related services, certain Principals of Yellowstone Capital Advisors are licensed Investment Banking agents with an unaffiliated broker-dealer, M&A Securities Group, Inc.”