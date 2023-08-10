Yellowstone Capital Advisors Closes Transaction: $100M BPO firm acquired by $1B BPO firm
Yellowstone Capital Advisors closed a transaction representing a leading US based BPO provider in an asset purchase agreement by a $1B US based BPO firm.JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 17th, 2023 Yellowstone Capital Advisors successfully closed a transaction representing a leading US based BPO provider serving a dual mission in an asset purchase agreement by a $1B US based BPO firm.
Our Client:
The company is a private, minority owned U.S based provider of contact center solutions with a high social impact alongside reliable domestic operations. Call center operations are developed in under resourced areas providing critical jobs to these communities while also tapping into underutilized human talent for clients. Our client delivers customer care solutions for 5 companies in the Fortune 15 and other leading global brands in the healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, and technology industries.
The Purchaser:
The company is a private, minority owned BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital transformations. Globally the company employs over 40,000 people throughout more than 42 locations. The purchaser is committed to carrying forward with our client’s spirit using a dual mission: provide exceptional customer care while serving as a catalyst for economic growth and social impact.
The Transaction:
Using their team of experienced BPO operators, Yellowstone Capital Advisors (YCAP) played a major role in creating the initial relationship to begin the transaction. Being intimately familiar with the operations and financials of their client, the YCAP team built a BPO specific business use case that kick started the purchaser’s interest in a transaction. From that point forward the YCAP team worked vigorously to manage the due diligence process, help negotiate lease changes, and ensure the best possible results for both parties. The Yellowstone Capital Advisors team is thrilled about the outcome that adds our client to the purchaser’s family, further supporting their people first cultural mission.
