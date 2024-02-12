Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,167 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: How Data Collection, Monitoring and Sharing Improves Safety

February 5, 2024

NBAA, with input from its Emerging Technologies Committee, Access Committee and Advanced Air Mobility Roundtable, recently joined with other industry partners to declare there are good reasons for the FAA not to use the term advanced air mobility in the agency's proposed revised definition of aeronautical activity.

Listen Now

You just read:

Podcast: How Data Collection, Monitoring and Sharing Improves Safety

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more