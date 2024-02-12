Podcast: How Data Collection, Monitoring and Sharing Improves Safety

NBAA, with input from its Emerging Technologies Committee, Access Committee and Advanced Air Mobility Roundtable, recently joined with other industry partners to declare there are good reasons for the FAA not to use the term advanced air mobility in the agency's proposed revised definition of aeronautical activity.
