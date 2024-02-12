Omron Automation selects Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Omron Automation (OMRON), a global leader in industrial automation technology, today announced it selects Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $9.2 million investment will create 162 new jobs in five years.

With over 90 years of experience, OMRON creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that optimize manufacturing and improve safety. The company provides manufacturing solutions to customers in over 110 countries and has production facilities in Japan, Brazil, China, the Netherlands and the United States.

OMRON will lease and build out a 60,000-square-foot production facility located at 311 Genoble Road in Greer to manufacture industrial automation technologies including motion controllers and drives, machine vision, barcode readers, and barcode verification systems.

Operations will be online in April 2024. Individuals interested in joining the OMRON team should visit www.sctechjobs.com (enter “OMRON” as a keyword to narrow search) or the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

"We are thrilled to establish our new location in Spartanburg County, expanding our market presence in the Southeast. This investment allows us to leverage cutting-edge technologies and generate high-quality manufacturing jobs, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region." -Omron Automation Americas President and CEO Robb Black

“We are proud to welcome Omron Automation to South Carolina. This announcement is further proof that our state’s reputation as an advanced manufacturing powerhouse continues to attract major international companies to establish operations within our borders.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Omron Automation’s decision to invest and create 162 jobs in Spartanburg County will have an immense impact on the state of South Carolina. We look forward to a strong partnership with OMRON for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re excited to welcome Omron Automation to Spartanburg County and excited to bring another innovative, high-tech project to our community. OMRON is another boost for our manufacturing sector and is a strong first announcement for Spartanburg in 2024.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS