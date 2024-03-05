AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: McAfee
McAfee achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McAfee achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-McAfee/
McAfee Total Protection is a consumer security product. It achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023, and was rewarded with an Approved Security Product Award. This required it to demonstrate a high level of protection against both Internet-based threats, and malicious files from sources such as external drives or the local area network. It also had to prove that it could provide this protection without impacting device performance or creating false alarms.
In addition to anti-malware features, McAfee Total Protection includes a VPN, password manager, replacement firewall, cookie and tracker remover, and secure file-deletion feature. It is very simple to install, and has a modern, touch-friendly interface. The essential functions can be accessed via tiles on the home screen, and the malware alerts are clear and persistent. and theThe McAfee Firewall co-ordinates perfectly with Windows’ network settings.
McAfee received an Approved Security Product Award, having reached five Advanced+ and one Advanced Awards in the tests. It also took the Gold Award for the Malware Protection Test in the 2023 Consumer Main-Test Series.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: McAfee
McAfee hat in der Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
McAfee hat bei der Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
McAfee Total Protection ist ein Security-Produkt für Privatanwender. Es erzielte in der Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives einen großen Erfolg und wurde mit einem Approved Security Product Award belohnt. Dazu musste es ein hohes Level an Schutz sowohl vor internetbasierten Threats als auch vor schädlichen Dateien aus Quellen wie externen Laufwerken oder dem lokalen Netzwerk nachweisen. Außerdem musste es nachweisen, dass es diesen Schutz bieten kann, ohne die Geräteperformance zu beeinträchtigen oder Fehlalarme auszulösen.
Zusätzlich zu den Anti-Malware-Funktionen enthält McAfee Total Protection ein VPN, einen Passwort-Manager, eine zusätzliche Firewall, einen Cookie- und Tracker-Remover sowie eine Funktion zum sicheren Löschen von Dateien. Es ist sehr einfach zu installieren und hat eine moderne, für Touchscreens geeignete Benutzeroberfläche. Die wichtigsten Funktionen sind über Kacheln auf dem Startbildschirm zugänglich, und die Warnmeldungen über Malware-Erkennungen sind klar und deutlich. Darüber hinaus ist die McAfee Firewall perfekt auf die Netzwerkeinstellungen von Windows abgestimmt.
McAfee erhielt einen Approved Security Product Award, nachdem es bei den Tests fünf Advanced+ und einen Advanced Award erreicht hatte. Außerdem erhielt es den Gold Award für den Malware Protection Test in der Consumer Main-Test Series 2023.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
