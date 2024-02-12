Submit Release
Ukraine: two-day online course – Artists Without Borders

The Delegation of the EU to Ukraine invites artists from Ukraine and EU member states to participate in a two-day online intensive course titled “Artists Without Borders,” focused on fostering collaboration among atists in Ukraine and EU member states.

The course will take place over Zoom on 26 February and 4 March 2024.
Participants can expect: 

  • Overview of key EU cultural programmes (Creative Europe, House of Europe)
  • Presentations of EU-funded projects in Ukraine by their implementers
  • Insights from experienced Ukrainian artists on international collaboration, partnerships, and market entry
  • Discussion of current relations between the European Union and Ukraine, including steps and negotiations related to accession
  • Lectures on the historical and cultural ties between Ukraine and the EU
  • Reflections and discussions on war through art
  • Collaborative project development

Upon successful completion of the course, participants can progress to the next stages of the programme, including cultural exchanges and artistic residencies.

To participate, please complete this registration form by 19 February.

The course is part of the project “Cultural Diplomacy: EU-Ukraine 2023-2024,” funded by the European Union.

