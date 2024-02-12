Celebrated Singer-Songwriter Sarantos Releases Valentine’s Day Anthem “Love Is Love!”

The Chicago-based artist has released his February single and music video to benefit The Love Foundation.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International award-winning solo artist Sarantos has released his latest single and music video, “Love Is Love!” The song, which is available worldwide, aims to spread a message of love and acceptance regardless of race, orientation, size, religion, or any other factors that may divide us. This powerful and emotional song celebrates the beauty of love in all its forms.

The music video for “Love Is Love!” showcases various couples and individuals from all walks of life, highlighting their love and connection with each other. In a world where differences are often emphasized and used as a means of division, Sarantos’ music video reminds us that love knows no boundaries and should be celebrated in all its forms.

Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zau2TeLYaUw

Sarantos explains, “This Valentine’s song is about love. Race doesn’t matter. Orientation doesn’t matter. Size doesn’t matter. Where you live doesn’t matter. Religion doesn’t matter. All that matters is love.” By releasing this single and video during the month of love, Sarantos hopes to spread a message of unity and understanding.

In addition to promoting love and acceptance, “Love Is Love!” also supports a worthy cause. Proceeds from the song will be donated to The Love Foundation, an organization that inspires people to love unconditionally and works towards creating a more loving society.

Sarantos is a proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet, and part-time spy. He has released 20 albums with 249 original tracks and 10 fiction/fantasy books throughout his 10-year musical journey. In addition, he hosts the Songwriters Show, broadcast live on Reality Radio with listeners in all 206 countries in the world and every state in the US.

“Love Is Love!” is a powerful and timely release from Sarantos, whose unique sound has been described by industry insiders as “an emotionally powerful style masterfully united with a fusion of 80s rock blended with modern pop rock music!” Fans can expect to be surprised and delighted by Sarantos’ eclectic mix of musical experimentation.

The music video for “Love Is Love!” can be viewed on Sarantos’ YouTube channel. The single will be available on all major music streaming platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

For more information on Sarantos and his latest releases, please visit his website at http://www.melogia.com.