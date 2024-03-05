AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: Kaspersky
Kaspersky achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaspersky achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-Kaspersky/
Installation of Kaspersky Standard is straightforward, with safe default options. The program’s modern, tiled interface makes all essential features easily accessible from the home page. In our functionality check, Kaspersky’s highly sensitive on-access protection proactively deleted malware on a network share as soon as testers opened it in Windows File Explorer, the same thing occurred when opening network shares. Advanced users will find a wide range of configuration options in the settings.
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business (KESB) Select is a tier of Kaspersky’s Endpoint Security for Business product line. It is aimed at medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises. The product provides a choice of either a server-based or a cloud-based console to manage the endpoint protection software.
Kaspersky achieved excellent results in AV-Comparatives’ consumer and enterprise tests in 2023. In the enterprise tests, it received an Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series. In the Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test, it was certified; it took a Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test; and finally it was certified in the Anti-Tampering Test.
In the Consumer Main-Test Series, Kaspersky was AV-Comparatives’ Product of the Year 2023. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in all seven tests. In addition to an Approved Security Product Award, Kaspersky also won Silver Awards for the Advanced Threat Protection Test, Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test, along with Bronze Awards for the Performance and Lowest False-Positives Tests.
Kaspersky’s Windows products also took Approved Parental Control Product and Approved Anti-Phishing Product Awards.
Kaspersky went on to receive a further two awards for different platforms: Approved Mobile Security Product certification, and Approved Mac Security Product certification.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: Kaspersky
Kaspersky hat in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
Kaspersky hat bei der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Die Installation von Kaspersky Standard ist einfach und erfolgt über sichere Standardoptionen. Die moderne, gekachelte Benutzeroberfläche des Programms macht alle wichtigen Funktionen von der Startseite aus bequem zugänglich. In unserem Funktionalitätstest löschte der hochsensible Zugriffsschutz von Kaspersky proaktiv Malware auf einer Netzwerkfreigabe, sobald die Tester diese im Windows-Datei-Explorer öffneten. Das Gleiche geschah beim Öffnen von Netzwerkfreigaben. Fortgeschrittene Nutzer finden in den Einstellungen eine Vielzahl von Konfigurationsmöglichkeiten.
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business (KESB) Select ist eine Produktstufe von Kaspersky’s Endpoint Security for Business. Sie richtet sich an mittelständische Unternehmen und größere Betriebe. Das Produkt bietet die Wahl zwischen einer serverbasierten oder einer cloudbasierten Konsole zur Verwaltung der Software für Endpoint-Protection.
Kaspersky hat in den Tests von AV-Comparatives für Privatanwender und Unternehmen im Jahr 2023 hervorragende Ergebnisse erzielt. Bei den Enterprise Tests erhielt das Unternehmen sowohl für den ersten als auch für den zweiten Durchlauf der Main-Test Series einen Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award. Kaspersky wurde im Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test zertifiziert; erhielt einen Certified Unternehmen ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test; und schließlich wurde es im Anti-Tampering Test zertifiziert.
In der Consumer Main-Test Series wurde Kaspersky von AV-Comparatives zum Produkt des Jahres 2023 gewählt. Es erreichte in allen sieben Tests das höchste Advanced+ Level. Neben einem Approved Security Product Award erhielt Kaspersky auch Silber-Awards für den Advanced Threat Protection Test, den Real-World Protection Test und den Malware Protection Test sowie Bronze-Awards für die Tests Performance und Lowest False-Positives. Die Windows-Produkte von Kaspersky erhielten außerdem die Approved Parental Control Product und Approved Anti-Phishing Product Awards.
Kaspersky erhielt noch zwei weitere Awards für verschiedene Plattformen: Die Approved Mobile Security Product und die Approved Mac Security Product Certification.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
