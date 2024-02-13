Attorney Peter Hutchinson Joins The Wagner Law Group
Experience Litigation Attorney, Peter Hutchinson, Joins The Wagner Law Group's Los Angeles Office
Peter’s wealth of experience in litigating labor and employment as well as employee benefits issues will be an extraordinary asset to our firm. We are excited to have him join us.”BOSTON, MA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Peter Hutchinson has joined the firm as Partner in its Los Angeles office. “Peter’s wealth of experience in litigating labor and employment as well as employee benefits issues will be an extraordinary asset to our firm. We are excited to have him join us,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Mr. Hutchinson has practiced labor, employment and employee benefits law exclusively since 1999. He represents clients extensively in federal district courts, bankruptcy courts and state courts to collect unpaid employee fringe benefit contributions and enforce employer obligations to employee benefit plans. Mr. Hutchinson has represented clients in administrative proceedings and has extensive experience enforcing judgments and implementing other legal remedies to ensure that employee benefit plans are fully funded for the benefit of plan participants and their beneficiaries.
Mr. Hutchinson earned his J.D. from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, and his B.A. from University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland. He is admitted to practice law in California and Maryland.
Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Mr. Hutchinson worked at a California law firm, and in Washington, D.C. as an attorney for the Service Employees International Union as a legal adviser to Member Carol Waller Pope of the Federal Labor Relations Authority.
The Wagner Law Group
Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, ex-cellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 44 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several for-eign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the are-as of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Busi-ness Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massa-chusetts.
