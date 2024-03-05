AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: K7
K7 achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K7 achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-K7/
Testers found K7 Total Security to be very simple to install and use. The most important functions can easily be accessed from the home page. The default actions for connecting external drives and malware detection are ideal. In our functionality check, K7’s highly sensitive on-access protection detected and removed malware on USB drives and network shares as soon as they were opened in Windows File Explorer. Access control is excellent.
As its name suggests, K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced provides a server-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. This is accessed via a web browser. The product is designed for enterprises of all sizes. Testers feel it is particularly suitable for smaller businesses and less-experienced administrators, due to the very simple and easy-to-use console design.
K7 achieved great success in both the Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series in 2023. It received an Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for the former; for the latter, it took an Approved Security Product Award, and the Gold Award for the Performance Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: K7
K7 hat in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
K7 hat bei der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Die Tester fanden, dass K7 Total Security sich sehr einfach installieren und benutzen lässt. Die wichtigsten Funktionen lassen sich leicht von der Startseite aus aufrufen. Die Standardaktionen für den Anschluss externer Laufwerke und die Erkennung von Malware sind ideal. In unserem Funktionalitätstest hat der hochsensible Zugriffsschutz von K7 Malware auf USB-Laufwerken und Netzwerkfreigaben erkannt und entfernt, sobald diese im Windows File Explorer geöffnet wurden. Die Zugriffskontrolle ist ausgezeichnet.
Wie der Name schon sagt, bietet K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced eine serverbasierte Konsole zur Verwaltung der Endpoint-Protection Software. Der Zugriff erfolgt über einen Webbrowser. Das Produkt ist für Unternehmen jeder Größe konzipiert. Die Tester sind der Meinung, dass es aufgrund des sehr einfachen und benutzerfreundlichen Konsolendesigns besonders für kleinere Unternehmen und weniger erfahrene Administratoren geeignet ist.
K7 erzielte im Jahr 2023 in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series große Erfolge. Für die erste Serie erhielt es einen Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award, für die zweite einen Approved Security Product Award und den Gold Award für den Performance Test.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
