Webinar Reveals the Real Story of RaDonda Vaught as told by RaDonda Vaught and How to Protect Your Nursing License

UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurses are often considered the backbone of the healthcare industry, providing essential care and support to patients. However, in recent years, there has been a rise in the number of nurses facing disciplinary actions (and criminal matters) and even losing their licenses due to various reasons. To shed light on this issue and provide valuable insights on how to protect your nursing license, RaDonda Vaught and Lorie Brown, a nurse attorney, are teaming up for a webinar titled "The Real Story of RaDonda Vaught as Told by RaDonda Vaught and How to Protect Your Most Valuable Asset."

The webinar will feature RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse who faced disciplinary action and a criminal matter and lost her license after a medication error resulted in a patient's death. Vaught will share her personal experience and the lessons she learned from it. She will also discuss the importance of protecting your nursing license and the steps nurses can take to avoid similar situations.

Lorie Brown, a nurse attorney with over 30 years of experience, will also be a part of the webinar. Brown has helped numerous nurses facing disciplinary actions and has a deep understanding of the legal aspects of protecting a nursing license. She will provide valuable insights and tips on how nurses can safeguard their licenses and navigate through the legal system if faced with disciplinary actions.

The webinar will take place on March 14, 2023 at 8pm eastern time and is open to all nurses and nursing students (for a small fee). It is a unique opportunity to hear from both a nurse who has experienced the consequences of losing a license and a legal expert who has helped nurses in similar situations. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions and interact with the speakers. Registration for the webinar is now open, and interested individuals can sign up at www.EmpoweredNurses.org/trial.

