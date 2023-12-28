Nurses Now Have an Advocate in Kentucky

with a Nurse for Nurses.

LEXINGTON, KY, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YourNurseAttorney.com, a leading legal resource for nurses, is excited to announce its expansion into the state of Kentucky. This expansion comes with the recent licensure of Lorie A. Brown, RN, MN, JD in the state of Kentucky. With this new development, nurses in Kentucky can now access the valuable legal services and resources provided by YourNurseAttorney.com.

Lorie A. Brown, the founder of YourNurseAttorney.com, is a highly experienced registered nurse and attorney who has been advocating for nurses' rights for over 30 years. She has successfully represented nurses in various legal matters, including license defense, malpractice defense, and employment disputes. With her extensive knowledge and experience in both the nursing and legal fields, Lorie is a trusted and respected resource for nurses across the country.

The expansion of YourNurseAttorney.com into Kentucky is a significant milestone for the company and for nurses in the state. Nurses in Kentucky can now benefit from the valuable legal services and resources provided by YourNurseAttorney.com, including legal consultations, representation, and educational resources. This expansion also reflects the company's commitment to supporting and protecting the rights of nurses nationwide.

Lorie A. Brown, RN, MN, JD, is thrilled to bring YourNurseAttorney.com's services to nurses in Kentucky. She states, "I am excited to be licensed in Kentucky and to be able to provide legal support and resources to nurses in this state. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system, and it is crucial that they have access to quality legal representation and resources. I am looking forward to helping nurses in Kentucky protect their licenses and careers."

With the expansion of YourNurseAttorney.com into Kentucky, nurses in the state can now have peace of mind knowing that they have a trusted and experienced legal resource to turn to for any legal issues they may face. For more information on YourNurseAttorney.com and the services provided, please visit the website or contact Lorie A. Brown directly.