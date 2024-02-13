Harmony Dental Care Relocates From Jackson to Brand New Ridgeland Office

Cosmetic dentist Kalil Abide, DDS and the team at Harmony Dental Care are excited to welcome patients to their new, state-of-the-art facility in Ridgeland, MS.

RIDGELAND, MS, USA, February 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmony Dental Care, a cosmetic dentistry practice serving the Jackson metropolitan area, is excited to announce its relocation to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility. The move is aimed at providing an enhanced patient experience and expanding the practice's capacity to deliver exceptional dental services. The new address of Harmony Dental Care is 401 W Jackson St, Ridgeland, MS 39157, conveniently located in Ridgeland and easily accessible from Madison, Jackson, Vicksburg, and other surrounding cities. The practice expects to begin accepting new patients after the first of the year.Dr. Kalil Abide, an experienced cosmetic dentist and the director of Harmony Dental Care, will continue to lead the practice at its new location. The new office features modern, cutting-edge technology and a welcoming atmosphere designed to make patients feel comfortable and at ease during their visits. Harmony Dental Care’s team will continue to offer high-quality cosmetic, general, and restorative dentistry services, including porcelain veneers , dental implants, and more.To complement the new practice location, Dr. Abide is also thrilled to unveil a new design for his practice website. In collaboration with Rosemont Media, a dental website design firm, Dr. Abide transformed his practice’s online presence with refreshed aesthetics, enhanced site speed, improved navigation, and updated dental search-engine optimization (SEO). He hopes that this will help connect both current and prospective patients with more information about both Harmony Dental Care and the variety of dental treatments on offer.Dr. Abide is excited to continue providing exceptional cosmetic dentistry services and helping his patients achieve their dream smiles. He looks forward to serving both existing patients as well as new ones from Ridgeland and the surrounding areas.About Kalil Abide, DDSDr. Kalil Abide completed his undergraduate degree at Mississippi State University before attending the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis. He pursued further training at the Dawson Center for Advanced Dental Study in St. Petersburg, Florida. Alongside his team at Harmony Dental Care, he provides a range of cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry treatments, including Invisalign, dental crowns and bridges, and comprehensive smile makeovers. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, Mississippi Dental Association, and American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.For more information, visit harmonydentalcare.com and https://www.facebook.com/harmonydentalms . Dr. Abide is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.harmonydentalcare.com/practice-news/harmony-dental-care-relocates-from-jackson-to-brand-new-ridgeland-office/ ###Harmony Dental Care401 W Jackson StRidgeland, MS 39157(601) 713-1923Rosemont Media