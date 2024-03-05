AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: G Data
Logo AV-Comparatives
G Data achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Data achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-G-Data/
— AV-Comparatives
The interface of G Data Total Security is easily navigated, via a single row of tiles. There is a choice of a default or a customised installation, whereby the latter lets you choose individual components to install.
The status display provides details of individual protection components, and access control is excellent. Most commendably, USB devices are proactively scanned for malware on connection. On-access protection means that files are scanned for malware when trying to copy them to the PC.
G Data Endpoint Protection Business provides a server-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. This can be installed on any current Windows Server or Windows client operating system. Multiple management servers can be used within an organisation, and managed from a single console. An option is available for protecting virtual machines, which uses a “light” agent and a virtual scan server. The product can manage networks with thousands of devices. Testers also feel it would be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of devices.
G Data had a successful year in AV-Comparatives’ 2023 tests. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
In the Consumer Main-Test Series, G Data took Top-Rated Product and Approved Security Product Awards. It also won Bronze Awards for the Advanced Threat Protection Test, Real-World Protection Test, and Malware Protection Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: G Data
G Data hat in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
G Data hat bei der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Die Benutzeroberfläche von G Data Total Security ist über eine einzige Reihe von Kacheln leicht zu navigieren. Es gibt die Wahl zwischen einer Standard- und einer benutzerdefinierten Installation, wobei bei letzterer einzelne Komponenten zur Installation ausgewählt werden können. Die Statusanzeige liefert Details zu den einzelnen Schutzkomponenten, und die Zugriffskontrolle ist hervorragend. Besonders lobenswert ist, dass USB-Geräte beim Anschließen proaktiv auf Malware gescannt werden. Der On-Access-Schutz bedeutet, dass Dateien auf Malware gescannt werden, wenn versucht wird, sie auf den PC zu kopieren.
G Data Endpoint Protection Business bietet eine serverbasierte Konsole zur Verwaltung der Endpoint-Protection-Software. Diese kann auf jedem aktuellen Windows-Server- oder Windows-Client-Betriebssystem installiert werden. Innerhalb einer Organisation können mehrere Verwaltungsserver eingesetzt und von einer einzigen Konsole aus verwaltet werden. Für den Schutz virtueller Maschinen ist eine Option verfügbar, die einen "Light"-Agenten und einen virtuellen Scan-Server verwendet. Das Produkt kann Netzwerke mit Tausenden von Geräten verwalten. Der Meinung der Tester nach eignet es sich auch für kleinere Unternehmen mit einigen Dutzend Geräten.
G Data hatte ein erfolgreiches Jahr bei den Tests von AV-Comparatives 2023. Das Unternehmen erhielt den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award sowohl für den ersten als auch für den zweiten Durchgang der Enterprise Main-Test Series und den Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
In der Consumer Main-Test Series erhielt G Data die Auszeichnungen Top-Rated Product und Approved Security Product. Außerdem erhielt es Bronze-Auszeichnungen für den Advanced Threat Protection Test, Real-World Protection Test und Malware Protection Test.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn