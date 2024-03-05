AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: ESET
Logo AV-Comparatives
ESET achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— AV-Comparatives
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-ESET/
Testers found ESET Internet Security to be very well designed and easy to use. Non-expert users are provided with safe default settings and a clean, easy-to-navigate interface. All the essential features are very easily accessed. The settings dialog has plenty of advanced options for power users, and offers a useful search function. Help features and access-control options are both excellent. In our functionality check, sensitive on-access protection detected malware on an external drive as soon as it was opened in File Explorer.
ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. Windows client software includes features, such as a web control feature and ESET’s Network Protection module, and the package also includes ESET File Security for Windows Servers. Testers feel it would be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats, but it can also cope with larger networks.
ESET was very successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2023 enterprise tests. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test. ESET was also certified in the Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test, as well as being certified in the Anti-Tampering Test.
In the consumer tests, ESET also performed very strongly. In the Consumer Main-Test Series, it received Approved Product and Top-Rated Product Awards. It also took a Gold Award for the Lowest False Positives Test, Silver for the Advanced Threat Protection Test and a Bronze Award for the Performance Test. ESET was certified as an Approved Anti-Phishing Product.
Additionally, ESET received an Approved Mobile Security Product Award for the Mobile Security Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: ESET
ESET hat in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
ESET hat bei der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Die Tester fanden ESET Internet Security sehr übersichtlich und einfach zu bedienen. Nutzer, die keine Experten sind, erhalten sichere Standardeinstellungen und eine übersichtliche Benutzeroberfläche. Alle wichtigen Funktionen sind schnell erreichbar. Der Einstellungsdialog verfügt über zahlreiche erweiterte Optionen für erfahrene Nutzer und bietet eine nützliche Suchfunktion. Die Hilfefunktionen und die Zugriffskontrolloptionen sind hervorragend. In unserem Funktionstest erkannte der sensible Zugriffsschutz Malware auf einem externen Laufwerk, sobald dieses im Datei-Explorer geöffnet wurde.
ESET PROTECT Entry mit ESET PROTECT Cloud bietet eine cloudbasierte Konsole zur Verwaltung der Endpoint-Protection Software. Die Windows-Client-Software enthält Funktionen wie eine Web-Kontrollfunktion und ESETs Netzwerkschutzmodul. Das Paket enthält außerdem ESET File Security für Windows-Server. Die Tester sind der Meinung, dass die Software sowohl für kleinere Unternehmen mit einigen Dutzend Arbeitsplätzen geeignet ist als auch größere Netzwerke bewältigen kann.
ESET war bei den Enterprise-Tests von AV-Comparatives 2023 sehr erfolgreich. Es erhielt den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award sowohl für den ersten als auch für den zweiten Durchgang der Enterprise Main-Test Series und den Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test. ESET wurde außerdem im Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test sowie im Anti-Tampering Test zertifiziert.
Bei den Tests für Consumer-Tests schnitt ESET ebenfalls sehr gut ab. In der Consumer Main-Test Series erhielt es Approved Product und Top-Rated Product Awards. Außerdem erhielt ESET einen Gold Award für den Lowest False-Positives Test, Silber für den Advanced Threat Protection Test und einen Bronze Award für den Performance Test. ESET wurde als Approved Anti-Phishing Product zertifiziert.
Außerdem erhielt ESET einen Approved Security Product Award für den Mobile Security Test.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn