Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,895 in the last 365 days.

M·A·C Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with Paris Hilton Stunt and “I Wear M·A·C” Bash

JT of City Girls (Photo credit: BFA / Zach Hilty)

“M·A·C Market” (Photo credit: BFA / Zach Hilty)

Photo credit: Alana O’Herlihy

NEW YORK, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C Cosmetics transformed a NY souvenir shop into the “M·A·C Market” to celebrate the brand’s 40th birthday and the launch of M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick.

Maxed out with NSFW merchandise fit for Canal Street, the space played host to New York Fashion Week’s most buzzworthy afterparty – taking “I Wear M·A·C” from IYKYK to an instantly iconic fashion statement for leading tastemakers including Danna Paola, Central Cee, Hari Nef, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Patrick Ta, Meredith Duxbury, Gabbriette, Lourdes Leon, Kelly Rutherford, Sabrina Bahsoon, Olivia Ponton, and KESH. The event also featured performances by JT of City Girls, Uncle Waffles and Aqutie.

“Since our founding, M·A·C has defined beauty trends rather than follow them by immersing itself in the heartbeat of culture,” says Drew Elliott, M·A·C Global Creative Director. “From recently duping the paparazzi with Paris Hilton to co-creating Victoria Monet’s Grammys look, we continue to show the world just how fabulous 40 can be by creating conversations and trends larger than beauty and bringing them to life in a way that only M·A·C can.”

To kick off its 40th anniversary celebration, M·A·C teamed up with Paris Hilton to stage a meltdown outside its Century City store in Los Angeles, with Gossip platform DeuxMoi documenting her every move, as seen here.

Link to download image assets: Gallery 1 and Gallery 2

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS:
M·A·C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. For a M·A·C location near you, visit MACcosmetics.com.

Robert Parker
M·A·C Cosmetics
rparker@maccosmetics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

M·A·C Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with Paris Hilton Stunt and “I Wear M·A·C” Bash

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more