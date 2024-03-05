AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: AVG
Logo AV-Comparatives
AVG achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”TYROL, INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVG achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-AVG/
AVG AntiVirus Free is a consumer security product. It achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023, and was rewarded with an Approved Security Product Award. This required it to demonstrate a high level of protection against both Internet-based threats, and malicious files from sources such as external drives or the local area network. It also had to prove that it could provide this protection without impacting device performance or creating false alarms.
In addition to the Approved Security Product Award, AVG also took a Top-Rated Product Award for its overall performance in the Consumer Main-Test Series, having reached the highest Advanced+ level in six of the tests, along with Gold Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test.
AVG AntiVirus Free features a modern and touch-friendly interface, which is straightforward to use. Testers liked the informative malware detection alerts, which let you manage multiple detections from a single alert window, and persist until closed by the user. The setup wizard provides the choice of a simple, one-click installation for non-experts, or a fully customisable install for power users. There is a good range of scan options, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware when trying to copy them to the PC.
Additionally, AVG received an Approved Mobile Security Product certification, an Approved Mac Security Product certification and an Approved Anti-Phishing Product certification.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: AVG
AVG hat in der Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
AVG hat bei der Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
AVG AntiVirus Free ist ein Security-Produkt für Privatanwender. Es erzielte in der Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives einen großen Erfolg und wurde mit einem Approved Security Product Award ausgezeichnet. Dabei musste es ein hohes Level an Schutz sowohl vor internetbasierten Threats als auch vor schädlichen Dateien aus Quellen wie externen Laufwerken oder dem lokalen Netzwerk nachweisen. Außerdem musste es nachweisen, dass es diesen Schutz bieten kann, ohne die Geräteleistung zu beeinträchtigen oder Fehlalarme auszulösen.
Neben dem Approved Security Product Award erhielt AVG auch einen Top-Rated Product Award für seine Gesamtleistung in der Consumer Main-Test Series, da es in sechs der Tests die höchste Stufe Advanced+ erreichte, sowie Gold Awards für den Real-World Protection Test und den Malware Protection Test.
AVG AntiVirus Free verfügt über eine moderne und für Touchscreens geeignete Benutzeroberfläche, die einfach zu bedienen ist. Den Testern gefielen die informativen Warnmeldungen beim Erkennen von Malware, mit denen sich mehrere Erkennungen in einem einzigen Warnfenster verwalten lassen und die so lange bestehen bleiben, bis sie vom Nutzer geschlossen werden. Der Einrichtungsassistent bietet die Wahl zwischen einer einfachen Ein-Klick-Installation für Nicht-Experten und einer vollständig individualisierbaren Installation für Power-Nutzer. Es gibt eine große Auswahl an Scan-Optionen, und der Zugriffsschutz sorgt dafür, dass Dateien beim Versuch, sie auf den PC zu kopieren, auf Malware gescannt werden.
Darüber hinaus erhielt AVG die Zertifizierungen "Approved Mobile Security Product", "Approved Mac Security Product" und "Approved Anti-Phishing Product".
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
