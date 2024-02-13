Opkey Pioneers Expanded Test Coverage and Accelerator Capacity
Opkey unveils innovative new test coverage across multiple use cases.
“I am proud of our team for working hard to deliver new and unparalleled solutions on our platform.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the leading test automation platform for packaged applications, recently announced its latest quarterly release, introducing enhancements that solidify its position as a trailblazer in the realm of test automation. The recent updates encompass an expanded array of test accelerators, augmented self-healing capabilities, and increased coverage across diverse use cases and industries.
Opkey has bolstered its test mining capabilities, now covering DFFs and more custom setups. On the Oracle side, pre-built test repositories have been expanded to include Oracle WMS and Oracle EPM modules, featuring over 300 key business processes and critical test scenarios. Ongoing developments are also in progress to ensure comprehensive coverage across Oracle OTM and Oracle Cloud GTM modules. Opkey has also committed to providing its clients guidance and accommodation for the upcoming shift to the Redwood Experience.
“I am proud of our team for working hard to deliver new and unparalleled solutions on our platform,” says Dimpy Sharma, VP of Product Solutions. “This latest release demonstrates Opkey’s commitment to delivering the most cutting-edge test automation. This new range of test accelerators allows customers to significantly cut implementation time and achieve optimal test coverage faster than ever before.”
The new accelerators provide users with pre-built tests that streamline testing processes, ultimately reducing time-to-market and enhancing overall software quality. Another standout feature of Opkey's latest release is the notably expanded self-healing capabilities. Opkey has significantly improved its self-healing mechanism, allowing the platform to autonomously identify and resolve test script failures. This groundbreaking functionality minimizes manual intervention and optimizes testing workflows, resulting in increased accuracy throughout the testing process.
Opkey's commitment to versatility is evident in the expanded coverage across various use cases and industries. With a focus on meeting the diverse needs of its users, Opkey continues to pioneer new solutions, empowering organizations to achieve faster and more reliable software releases. For additional information about Opkey, please visit www.opkey.com.
About Opkey
Opkey’s No-Code, AI-enabled continuous testing platform significantly streamlines testing process in terms of time, effort, and cost. Opkey ensures seamless alignment with release schedules, effectively mitigates risks, and guarantees continuous, uninterrupted business operations.
Opkey is proud to be an official Oracle partner, the #1 rated app on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, and the only certified automated testing platform for Coupa. With support for 150+ technologies and enterprise applications, Opkey has earned awards and accolades from industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd.
Opkey is proud to provide the best test automation on the market, with offices in California, New York, Pittsburgh, India, and 250+ enterprise clients.
