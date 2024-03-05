AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: Avast
Avast achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avast achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— AV-Comparatives
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-Avast/
The interface of Avast Free Antivirus is clean, touch-friendly, and easy to navigate. Testers liked the informative malware detection alerts, which lets manage multiple detections from a single alert box, and persist until closed by the user. The setup wizard provides the choice of a simple, one-click installation, or a fully customisable installation, making it ideal for both non-experts and power users. There is a good range of scan options, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware when trying to copy them to the PC.
Avast Ultimate Business Security provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. Additional features for Windows clients include USB device control, a replacement firewall, a VPN, and a full patch management feature for all Windows computers. The product can manage networks with thousands of devices. However, due to its ease of use, testers feel it would also be suitable for small businesses without dedicated IT support staff.
Avast had a very successful year in AV-Comparatives’ tests of 2023. In the enterprise tests, it received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
For the Consumer Main-Test Series, Avast was given Approved Security Product and Top-Rated Product Awards. It also took Gold Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in six of the main-tests, and Advanced in the remaining test.
Additionally, Avast received an Approved Mobile Security Product certification, an Approved Mac Security Product certification and an Approved Anti-Phishing Product certification.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: Avast
Avast hat in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
Avast hat bei der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Die Benutzeroberfläche von Avast Free Antivirus ist übersichtlich, für Touchscreens geeignet und einfach zu navigieren. Den Testern gefielen die informativen Warnungen zur Malware-Erkennung, mit denen Sie mehrere Erkennungen über ein einziges Warnfeld verwalten können und die so lange bestehen bleiben, bis sie vom Nutzer geschlossen werden. Der Setup-Assistent bietet die Wahl zwischen einer einfachen Installation mit nur einem Klick und einer vollständig benutzerdefinierten Installation, die sowohl für Laien als auch für Power-User geeignet ist. Es gibt eine gute Auswahl an Scan Optionen, und der On-Access Schutz bedeutet, dass Dateien auf Malware gescannt werden, wenn versucht wird, sie auf den PC zu kopieren.
Avast Ultimate Business Security bietet eine Cloud-basierte Konsole für die Verwaltung der Endpunktschutzsoftware. Zu den zusätzlichen Funktionen für Windows-Clients gehören die Kontrolle von USB-Geräten, eine Ersatz-Firewall, ein VPN und eine vollständige Patch-Verwaltungsfunktion für alle Windows-Computer. Das Produkt kann Netzwerke mit Tausenden von Geräten verwalten. Aufgrund seiner Benutzerfreundlichkeit eignet es sich nach Meinung der Tester jedoch auch für kleine Unternehmen ohne eigenes IT-Support-Personal.
Avast hatte ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr bei den Tests von AV-Comparatives 2023. Bei den Unternehmenstests erhielt es den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award sowohl für den ersten als auch für den zweiten Durchgang der Enterprise Main-Test Series und den Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
In der Consumer Main-Test Series erhielt Avast die Approved Security Product und Top-Rated Product Awards. Außerdem erhielt es Gold-Awards für den Real-World Protection Test und den Malware Protection Test. In sechs der Main-Tests erreichte Avast den höchsten Advanced+ Level, in den übrigen Tests den Advanced Level.
Darüber hinaus erhielt Avast die Approved Mobile Security Product, Approved Mac Security Product und Approved Anti-Phishing Product Certifications.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
