Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 12, 2024

Monday, February 12, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 12, 2024 – AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322



*HB 308 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LENTE)

*SB 246 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

*SB 275 CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)

HB 134 /a TRIBAL EDUCATION TRUST FUND (LENTE/ALLISON)

Hearing on:

SB 24 OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)

HB 48 OIL AND GAS FUTURE ROYALTY RATE (MCQUEEN/TALLMAN)

CS/HB 41 CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUEL STANDARDS (ORTEZ/CHANDLER)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177

Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311



SB 297 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (SOULES)

HB 270/a HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS

(SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, February 12, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311

HB 98 ACCOUNTS FOR DISABLED ELIGIBILITY (THOMSON)

HB 302 DEPT. OF DEFENSE MILITARY RECOMMENDATIONS

(SARIÑANA/GARCIA H.)

Join Zoom Meeting:

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647

Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647

Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Monday, February 12, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321

HJR 11 KIRTLAND AFB LAND JURISDICTION (SARIÑANA/ANYANONU)

SM 4 PERA & ERB PENSION BENEFIT STRUCTURES (STEWART)

SM 7 “FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS WEEK” (JARAMILLO)

SM 11 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EXPANSION STRATEGIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128