Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,249 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 12, 2024

Monday, February 12, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322

*HB 308     GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS     (LENTE)
*SB 246     CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 275     CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)
HB 134 /a     TRIBAL EDUCATION TRUST FUND     (LENTE/ALLISON)

Hearing on:
SB 24     OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES     (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
HB 48     OIL AND GAS FUTURE ROYALTY RATE     (MCQUEEN/TALLMAN)
CS/HB 41     CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUEL STANDARDS     (ORTEZ/CHANDLER)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 297     PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE     (SOULES)
HB 270/a     HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS
     (SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311

HB 98     ACCOUNTS FOR DISABLED ELIGIBILITY     (THOMSON)
HB 302     DEPT. OF DEFENSE MILITARY RECOMMENDATIONS
     (SARIÑANA/GARCIA H.)

Join Zoom Meeting:
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321

HJR 11     KIRTLAND AFB LAND JURISDICTION     (SARIÑANA/ANYANONU)
SM 4     PERA & ERB PENSION BENEFIT STRUCTURES     (STEWART)
SM 7     “FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS WEEK”     (JARAMILLO)
SM 11     BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EXPANSION STRATEGIES     (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 12, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more