Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 12, 2024
Monday, February 12, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322
*HB 308 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LENTE)
*SB 246 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 275 CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)
HB 134 /a TRIBAL EDUCATION TRUST FUND (LENTE/ALLISON)
Hearing on:
SB 24 OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
HB 48 OIL AND GAS FUTURE ROYALTY RATE (MCQUEEN/TALLMAN)
CS/HB 41 CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUEL STANDARDS (ORTEZ/CHANDLER)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 297 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (SOULES)
HB 270/a HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS
(SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311
HB 98 ACCOUNTS FOR DISABLED ELIGIBILITY (THOMSON)
HB 302 DEPT. OF DEFENSE MILITARY RECOMMENDATIONS
(SARIÑANA/GARCIA H.)
Join Zoom Meeting:
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321
HJR 11 KIRTLAND AFB LAND JURISDICTION (SARIÑANA/ANYANONU)
SM 4 PERA & ERB PENSION BENEFIT STRUCTURES (STEWART)
SM 7 “FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS WEEK” (JARAMILLO)
SM 11 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EXPANSION STRATEGIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128