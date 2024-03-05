"Flying High: Ascend to Superior Cybersecurity!” - AV-Comparatives is awarding the Best Cybersecurity Products
AV-Comparatives Product of the Year & Outstanding Security Product & Top-Rated Product Trophies 2023
Logo AV-Comparatives
Security software vendors were awarded for their achievements during cyber threat testing in 2023 by AV-Comparatives.
We extend our congratulations to the recipients of the AV-Comparatives Award for their innovative and very dependable products.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As in previous years, major awards were for the best Windows security products in the Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series. This subjects consumer security products to several demanding tests, covering different protection scenarios, false positives, and system performance impact.
— Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
- The “Product of the Year” award for the best overall results went to Kaspersky, for its excellent performance in the 2023 Main-Test Series.
- Bitdefender, which also achieved the highest award level in all of the tests, took the “Outstanding Product” award.
- Avast, AVG, Avira, ESET and G Data also achieved excellent results in the year’s tests, for which they were rewarded with “Top-Rated Product” awards.
Amongst the products tested by AV-Comparatives in 2023 were: security programs for Windows consumer devices, macOS and Android; EPP (endpoint protection) and EPR (endpoint prevention and response) products for enterprise; anti-phishing and parental control products. Overall, AV-Comparatives performed more tests than ever, to keep up with the cybercriminals.
AV-Comparatives’ test methodologies are designed to provide rigorous tests that emulate real-life scenarios. A certification by the Austrian test lab is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product.
Both the Consumer and Enterprise Main-Test Series consisted of a number of different individual tests, which together provide an all-round assessment of the products’ capabilities. These were: Real-World Protection Test (protection against Internet-borne malware); Malware Protection Test (protection against malware on the local area network or external device); Advanced Threat Protection Test (protection against targeted attacks); Performance Test (impact on system speed); False Positives Test (number of false alarms).
The following vendors (in alphabetical order) received awards for their products in AV-Comparatives’ tests of 2023
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Check Point, CISCO, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, F-Secure, G Data, Intego, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Norton, Palo Alto Networks, Panda, Securion, Sophos, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trellix, Trend Micro, VIPRE, VMware and WatchGuard.
AV-Comparatives provides freely accessible test results to individuals, news organizations and academic institutions. Please have a look at the related Blogpost for a direct link to the products and awards:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023/
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn