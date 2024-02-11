Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,030 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests a Man for a Shooting in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a shooting offense that occurred in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect and the victim were inside a home at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

42-year-old Raymond Robinson, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 24021228

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests a Man for a Shooting in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more