MPD Arrests a Man for a Shooting in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a shooting offense that occurred in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect and the victim were inside a home at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

42-year-old Raymond Robinson, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 24021228

###