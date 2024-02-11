Senate Floor Wrap for February 11, 2024

February 11, 2024

(SANTA FE, NM) – The Senate Finance Committee unanimously passed the state budget contained within House Bill 2 by a vote of 9-0 today. The FY2025 New Mexico state budget will be considered by the full Senate tomorrow. This afternoon, the Senate confirmed the following appointments made by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham:

Victor Reyes, Student Member to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents

CONFIRMED, 33-0

“It wasn’t long ago that the Legislature made changes to ensure university boards of regents could have student members. With career experience in both the state executive and legislative offices, Victor Reyes is no stranger to the Roundhouse and a perfect fit for this appointment,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe). “Victor is a fair person with a drive to listen to his colleagues, which will be a tremendous addition to the UNM Board of Regents. I could not think of a better person to serve as the Student Regent for the University of New Mexico than Victor Reyes.”

William Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police Department of Public Safety

CONFIRMED, 33-0

“Chief Weisler started as a recruit here in New Mexico in 2002 and worked his way up the ranks of the New Mexico State Police until his appointment last June. In the time I have gotten to work with him, I have found him to be incredibly open, and even in times when we may disagree, Chief Weisler has always been willing to work together to come to a place of common understanding,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe). “As the leader of a state law enforcement of over 800 officers and support staff, having these skills and history in the department are crucial in building a culture of trust and transparency.”

Kari Armijo, Cabinet Secretary of the Human Services Department

CONFIRMED, 33-0

“Kari Armijo has spent her entire 23 year career at the Human Services Department, and New Mexico has benefitted from every single day of her service. As we continue this transition to bring the New Mexico Health Care Authority online, Secretary Armijo’s leadership will ensure the continued thriving of state programs and initiatives. Having someone of this caliber and level of experience as our new Secretary is something New Mexico should be very proud of,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe).

Major General Jamison Herrera, Cabinet Secretary of the Veterans’ Services Department

CONFIRMED, 35-0

“General Jamison Herrera has over 34 years of military service to the New Mexico National Guard. He is a man all about service and serving,” said Senator Harold Pope, Jr. (D-Albuquerque). “New Mexico’s veterans will now have a Secretary of Veterans’ Services undergoing a transition to civilian life himself, one who understands what enlisted troops have been through because he’s been there, and one who understands the sacred promise New Mexico has to take care of our veterans. I look forward to working together with the Veterans Services Department to carry their mission forward.”

Other business considered:

SB 217 – SEVERANCE TAX BOND FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (Sen. Rodriguez, passed 34-0)

– SEVERANCE TAX BOND FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (Sen. Rodriguez, passed 34-0) SB 216 – NMFA AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS (Sen. Rodriguez, passed 34-0)

