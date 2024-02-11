Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,031 in the last 365 days.

* UPDATE * St. Albans Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000819

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 2/11/2024 at approximately 4:18 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Market (962 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia)

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Pending (x2)                                                    

AGE: Pending (x2)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pending (x2)


** UPDATE ** 

Please see the additional photos of the suspects attached to this media release. 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 11, 2024 at approximately 4:33 AM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a burglary at the Georgia Market, located at 962 Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of Georgia.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers performed a security sweep of the store; no suspects were located inside. Troopers discovered the suspects had entered the market via a smashed glass door. Several items from inside the store were missing.

 

Preliminary security video review showed that two male subjects entered the market by force (utilizing a hatchet to smash the glass door) at approximately 4:18 AM. Additional security images will be added to this media release when available.

 

Anyone who may have information on this case is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE / TIME: Pending   

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Pending     LOCATION: Pending

BAIL: Pending 

MUG SHOT: Pending

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

You just read:

* UPDATE * St. Albans Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more