* UPDATE * St. Albans Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000819
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 2/11/2024 at approximately 4:18 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Market (962 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia)
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Pending (x2)
AGE: Pending (x2)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pending (x2)
** UPDATE **
Please see the additional photos of the suspects attached to this media release.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 11, 2024 at approximately 4:33 AM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a burglary at the Georgia Market, located at 962 Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of Georgia.
Upon arrival, Troopers performed a security sweep of the store; no suspects were located inside. Troopers discovered the suspects had entered the market via a smashed glass door. Several items from inside the store were missing.
Preliminary security video review showed that two male subjects entered the market by force (utilizing a hatchet to smash the glass door) at approximately 4:18 AM. Additional security images will be added to this media release when available.
Anyone who may have information on this case is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE / TIME: Pending
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Pending LOCATION: Pending
BAIL: Pending
MUG SHOT: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993