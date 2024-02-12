Accurate Signs & Engraving Appoints Industry Veteran Nathan Jarrell as New COO

Accurate Signs & Engraving

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accurate Signs & Engraving, a leading provider of laser engraving services for electrical contractors and solar panel installers has named Nathan Jarrell as its new Chief Operating Officer.

With over 25 years in construction and 15 years in solar energy, Jarrell brings extensive leadership experience to the role. He previously held executive positions at SolarCity and Tesla, helping drive the growth of renewable power.

As a licensed contractor in Arizona, Jarrell understands both the solar industry and the regional construction market. This expertise will help Accurate Signs & Engraving tailor solutions as a premier engraving partner.

"Nathan is passionate about sustainability and solving climate change, fully embracing our mission," said Jim Mapstead, CEO. "His strategic vision will take our engraving services and partnerships with installers to the next level."

Jarrell looks forward to contributing his operational leadership. "I'm thrilled to join a company dedicated to supporting renewable energy adoption through best-in-class engraving," he said. Together, we will build on an already strong foundation of service."

As COO, Jarrell will oversee business operations, engraving production, client relationships, and more. He aims to drive growth by enhancing the company's offerings for existing customers while also reaching new solar contractors and installers.

About Accurate Signs & Engraving

Accurate Signs & Engraving provides specialized laser engraving of tags, labels, and signs for solar panels, electrical systems and construction materials. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://accuratesigns.com.

