Vibrant Occasions Attends The MIBE Conference in Denver

Vibrant Occasions' Showcases Empowerment Through Heart Leadership at The MIBE Summit

We are truly grateful for the remarkable impact The MIBE Summit has made in our business, the lives of our employees, and ultimately, our customers.” — Serge Krikorian

BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions proudly announces its participation in the highly-anticipated Make It Better Everyday (MIBE) conference called The MIBE Summit which took place January 21-23, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. The event focused on heart leadership and continuous improvement within the hospitality industry, providing a transformative experience for professionals and thought leaders exploring these principles.

The MIBE conference underscores the spirit of heart leadership, providing a platform for like-hearted teams to enhance their business and surpass their prior expectations. Embracing the MIBE philosophy, individuals and organizations strive to create a company culture of ongoing improvement and whole-team involvement, inspiring joy and fulfillment in their work and personal lives.

“We have been on our heart leadership journey for years now by reading books, watching webinars, and learning everything we can about heart leadership and culture. We went to The MIBE Summit in Denver hosted by Denver-based Footer’s Catering. It has been a game changer for my wife and I to gain clarity for what heart leadership is as well as a playbook for implementing it. We came back and got our leadership team involved and we were fortunate that most embraced our lead and took heart leadership to a new level. We hold monthly meetings and exercises with our leadership team to promote growth and learning. We are truly grateful for the remarkable impact The MIBE Summit has made in our business, the lives of our employees, and ultimately, our customers,” says Serge Krikorian, managing partner and chef at Vibrant Occasions.

During the conference, Katelyn Reisma, catering manager at Vibrant Occasions, was named a finalist for The MIBE's Heart Leader on the Rise, joining other esteemed industry professionals who exemplify the spirit of heart leadership. This recognition signifies Vibrant Occasions' commitment to fostering a positive and thriving organizational culture.

The MIBE Summit offered a diverse range of activities and experiences designed to engage attendees and provide a transformative learning environment. Participants had the opportunity to hear from award-winning speakers such as Mark Miller, Adrian Miller, Tommy Spaulding, Kami Welch, Bri Borin, Charles Fred, Jeremy Edmonds, Christin Powers, and Diana Ralston. They also had the chance to connect meaningfully with other attendees, gain exclusive insights into one of Colorado’s top workplaces, and take part in engaging breakout sessions exploring heart leadership in action. Additionally, the summit featured various social events, including a Sunday evening happy hour, breakfast and lunch on Monday and Tuesday, and an elegant dinner and drinks affair at the MIBE Awards Ceremony on Tuesday night. The overall experience was aimed at leaving participants energized and inspired, making it an invaluable event for professionals seeking personal and professional growth.

“We started day 2 at The MIBE Summit breakfast at 8:00 a.m., only to see Mark Miller, our keynote speaker and former V.P of High-Performance Leadership of Chick-Fil-A bussing tables, introducing himself, and chatting with the attendees. When he saw our team walk in he came and asked if I brought the books for him to sign. Flashback to the night before I told him the story that my son Brian Krikorian wanted to open a pizza restaurant since he was 13-years-old. When he graduated college I asked him to go get some experience with a national chain. I was thinking of a pizza restaurant but Brian picked Chick-Fil-A as the restaurant to learn systems and ended up learning so much more. Mark gave me his book to give to Brian and told me he would find me in the morning and sign it for him, which he did. Mark signed all four books and in return, I took our Culture Club pin and gave it to him and told him what it stands for. During his keynote, he took our Culture Club pin out of his pocket and showed it to the crowd and explained what it stood for. I can keep talking but the bottom line is that we made many new friends, reconnected with others, and we had an amazing time doing it,” Serge Krikorian remarks.

Drawing inspiration from insights shared at the MIBE Summit, Vibrant Occasions has prioritized attracting top talent, comprehensive training, and creating an employee-centric, happy workplace. The company has redefined its core values, mission, and vision statements, and implemented regular culture club luncheons, team-building events, and tailored leadership initiatives to cultivate a workplace where team members feel valued, motivated, and empowered.

Vibrant Occasions is thrilled to have gained profound insights into the significance of heart leadership at the MIBE conference and encourages individuals passionate about this philosophy to consider joining its vibrant team.

About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events.