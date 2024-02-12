Infamous Whiskey Returns to Sponsor #15 Tanner Gray in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Daytona
Infamous Whiskey CEO Lorenze Tremonti and President Mark Matuszek take a pit road selfie with Tanner Gray driver of the TRICON Garage #15 Toyota Tundra
Infamous Whiskey sponsors the #15 NASCAR Truck driven by Tanner Gray for Tricon Garage shown here taking a lap at Bristol Motor Speedway
Infamous Whiskey will be an associate Sponsor for #15 at the Daytona International Speedway
The opportunity to continue to team up with TRICON Garage at Daytona is an exciting next step and will continue to grow our relationship with the team, NASCAR, and their millions of fans”GREENSBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia-based startup distillery of high-quality whiskey and whiskey cocktails, Infamous Whiskey, will be an associate level sponsor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida on February 16. The newest American whiskey company is an associate sponsor of the No. 15 Toyota Tundra driven by Tanner Gray for the championship team TRICON Garage.
— Chris Roberts, VP of Media and Advertising for Infamous Whiskey
“Last season our expectations regarding our sponsorship were exceeded as we saw our company logo televised live on FS1 numerous times during the race. The effects this national exposure had on our brand, growth, and fundraising efforts continue to help our young company. The opportunity to continue to team up with TRICON Garage at Daytona 2024 is an exciting next step and will continue to grow our relationship with the team, NASCAR, and their millions of fans we believe will enjoy our products,” said Chris Roberts, VP of Media and Advertising for Infamous Whiskey.
The national coverage that Infamous Whiskey received through the last sponsorship was indeed successful. Per Nielsen Media Research an estimated 377,000 people tuned in to FS1 to watch the Bristol race, while another 213,000 viewed the race online via official digital and various off-platform streaming services. Infamous Whiskey's metric advertising and branding value was estimated well over $100,000 for the airtime they received. This provided the young spirits company a brand awareness boost on a national level.
“We were happy with the metrics from Bristol and consider ourselves blessed to be involved with this amazing team at Tricon Garage. Tanner (Gray) is a great guy and he has the experience and abilities that make him a terrific driver. So the chance to support him again at Daytona is truly an honor. Last September in Bristol we had a lot of direct responses from our sponsorship, but there are also many intangibles that really can’t be quantified because we’re a startup. We’re fans of NASCAR and the Truck Series and we understand how media valuation is ongoing and boosted through repetition so we are looking forward to being a part of the 2024 season,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Infamous Whiskey.
For more information, please visit www.InfamousWhiskey.com. Enjoy Responsibly.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-817-5559
Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
About Infamous Whiskey
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously. Learn more: www.InfamousWhiskey.com
About TRICON Garage
The flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization of Toyota Racing, TRICON Garage, formerly known as David Gilliland Racing and Team DGR, is an American professional stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East, the ARCA Menards Series West, and the CARS Tour. Learn more: https://tricongarage.com/
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
#whiskey #bourbon #bourbonwhiskey #distillery #georgiawhiskey #georgiadistillery #infamouswhiskey #liveinfamously #toyotaracing #tricongarage #nascar #nascartruckseries #nascartrucks #nascartruck #tannergray #Daytona #Daytona500 #DaytonaInternationalSpeedway #DaytonaSpeedway #Go1nfamou5
Chris Roberts
Infamous Whiskey Inc.
+1 706-449-0001
email us here