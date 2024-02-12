Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,481 in the last 365 days.

Auction: Golf Course Property in Petoskey, MI 620 Crooked Tree Lane Starting Bid $489,900

Aerial view of 620 Crooked Tree Drive

Scan here for all auction details

Summer Photo of Crooked Tree Golf Club

Online reserve bid auction! This 3-bedroom home with an office and 3 full baths is situated on a prime location adjoining the Crooked Tree Golf Club.

This is a unique opportunity to own a stunning property overlooking a prime location on the Crooked Tree Golf Club for a surprisingly accessible price at this online reserve bid auction.”
— JIll Mazzola

PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Golf Course Living: 620 Crooked Tree Drive in Petoskey, MI

Online Reserve Bid Auction! Starting Bid: $489,900

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Crooked Tree Golf Club, 620 Crooked Tree Drive presents an unparalleled opportunity for golf enthusiasts and discerning homebuyers. This meticulously designed 3-bedroom home, complete with an open floor plan and stunning views of the golf course, will be available for purchase through an online reserve bid auction starting at $489,900.

Located in the charming town of Petoskey, MI, this prime golf course property offers the perfect blend of luxury living and outdoor recreation. The Crooked Tree Golf Club is renowned for its challenging yet scenic course, designed by renowned architect Harry Bowers. Residents of 620 Crooked Tree Drive will have exclusive access to this prestigious club and its amenities, including a clubhouse, pro shop, and fine dining restaurant.

The home itself boasts a modern and elegant design, with high-end finishes and features throughout. The open floor plan allows for seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, making it perfect for entertaining. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide breathtaking views of the golf course and surrounding natural beauty. The spacious master suite includes a luxurious en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the two additional bedrooms offer ample space for guests or a home office.

Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of prime golf course living in Petoskey, MI. The online reserve bid auction for 620 Crooked Tree Drive will begin on February 12, 2024, with a starting bid of $489,900. This is a rare chance to live in a prestigious golf community and enjoy the ultimate in luxury living. For more information and to place your bid, visit www.michiganluxuryauctions.com today.

Jill Mazzola
Mazzola and Company Real Estate
+1 517-246-3101
email us here

Video walkthrough tour

You just read:

Auction: Golf Course Property in Petoskey, MI 620 Crooked Tree Lane Starting Bid $489,900

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more