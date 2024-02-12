Auction: Golf Course Property in Petoskey, MI 620 Crooked Tree Lane Starting Bid $489,900

Aerial view of 620 Crooked Tree Drive Scan here for all auction details Summer Photo of Crooked Tree Golf Club

Online reserve bid auction! This 3-bedroom home with an office and 3 full baths is situated on a prime location adjoining the Crooked Tree Golf Club.

This is a unique opportunity to own a stunning property overlooking a prime location on the Crooked Tree Golf Club for a surprisingly accessible price at this online reserve bid auction.” — JIll Mazzola

PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Golf Course Living: 620 Crooked Tree Drive in Petoskey, MI

Online Reserve Bid Auction! Starting Bid: $489,900

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Crooked Tree Golf Club, 620 Crooked Tree Drive presents an unparalleled opportunity for golf enthusiasts and discerning homebuyers. This meticulously designed 3-bedroom home, complete with an open floor plan and stunning views of the golf course, will be available for purchase through an online reserve bid auction starting at $489,900.

Located in the charming town of Petoskey, MI, this prime golf course property offers the perfect blend of luxury living and outdoor recreation. The Crooked Tree Golf Club is renowned for its challenging yet scenic course, designed by renowned architect Harry Bowers. Residents of 620 Crooked Tree Drive will have exclusive access to this prestigious club and its amenities, including a clubhouse, pro shop, and fine dining restaurant.

The home itself boasts a modern and elegant design, with high-end finishes and features throughout. The open floor plan allows for seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, making it perfect for entertaining. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide breathtaking views of the golf course and surrounding natural beauty. The spacious master suite includes a luxurious en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the two additional bedrooms offer ample space for guests or a home office.

Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of prime golf course living in Petoskey, MI. The online reserve bid auction for 620 Crooked Tree Drive will begin on February 12, 2024, with a starting bid of $489,900. This is a rare chance to live in a prestigious golf community and enjoy the ultimate in luxury living. For more information and to place your bid, visit www.michiganluxuryauctions.com today.

Video walkthrough tour