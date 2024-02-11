Submit Release
Fw: 89NB MM 105.2 Georgia - ROADWAY OPEN

UPDATE​​ - Roadway is now open



State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

I89 NB in the area of MM 105.2 in Georgia will be shut down due to a single motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Fw: 89NB MM 105.2 Georgia - ROADWAY OPEN

