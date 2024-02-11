Fw: 89NB MM 105.2 Georgia - ROADWAY OPEN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

I89 NB in the area of MM 105.2 in Georgia will be shut down due to a single motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.