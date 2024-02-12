Zea Biosciences Appoints Charles Legg as CEO

Legg's extensive background in biosciences, leadership, experience, and visionary approach will move the company forward while helping to improve global health.

BOSTON, MASS, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zea Biosciences, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company with a new platform for biologics and vaccine development, today announced the appointment of Charles Legg as its new Chief Executive Officer. Previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer, Legg brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the biotech industry to his new role.

Legg, a board member at Zea Biosciences, has a distinguished career highlighted by his extensive background working with various biotech companies. His journey through the biotech landscape includes significant roles in startups and large international organizations, showcasing his capability in leading diverse teams and his expertise in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Intellectual Property, Legal and Licensing, and more.

A Senior Executive with a passion for enabling great science and technology, Legg's experience and leadership speak volumes of his dedication. He combines his love of science and engineering with strategic planning, a skill set that has been instrumental in his previous roles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charles Legg as the new CEO of Zea Biosciences,” said James Wilson, Founder and Chairman of the Board. “Charles’s appointment comes at a crucial time as we steer our company into a new era of innovation and global expansion. His exceptional leadership skills, combined with his deep understanding of the biotech landscape, make him the ideal leader to drive our mission forward. Charles’s track record of success in biotechnology and his strategic vision align perfectly with our goals at Zea. We are confident that under his guidance, Zea will continue to make significant strides in developing groundbreaking solutions for the healthcare industry.”

Under Legg’s leadership, Zea Biosciences experiencedremarkable transformation and growth, including new collaborative relationships with several universities including it’s first licensing deal with the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League University and leading research center for biologics.

“It is an honor to lead Zea Biosciences as we continue to innovate, work with great scientists and experts and do the best we can for patients around the world,” said Legg. “We live in a time where amazing new therapies are coming to market, but at the same time healthcare costs are getting more expensive. Where the cost of new biologics like gene therapies for rare disease are starting to be questioned as more and more become available. At the same time, a large portion of patients in need around the globe still don’t have access. At Zea, our proprietary manufacturing platform is both a step forward to addressing some important diseases in the near term and also a major stepping stone towards addressing some of the major issues facing the biotech industry. These include the cost of biologic drugs, the inequities in biologics drug availability globally and reducing the carbon footprint. We invite the best, brightest and committed to join our effort and make a difference.. I look forward to steering Zea in a positive and problem solving direction..”

Legg's academic background is equally impressive, with a major in Biology, a concentration in Cell & Molecular Biology/Biochemistry from Colby College, and further studies in Biochemistry at Harvard University. His interests in community charities, outdoor activities, and DIY/home design reflect a well-rounded individual passionate about making a positive impact both professionally and personally.

ABOUT ZEA BIOSCIENCES

Boston-based Zea exists to innovate and develop new biologic therapies for a broad range of patients and communities around the world. As a plant biotechnology platform focused on developing, high quality biologics drugs, we are on a mission to unlock as many therapies for as many people as possible. Zea’s motto: Unlock the possible. The Zea Lighthouse earned top honors as a finalist in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas. Zea is part of an influential short list of US companies that are working to make the world a better place.