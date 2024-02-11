Senate Committee Schedule: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 12 PM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322



CS/HB 2/a GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024 (SMALL)

CS/HB 196 GOV’T ACCOUNTABILITY TRUST & FUND (SMALL)

CS/SB 72 TOBACCO PRODUCTS TAX RATE (HICKEY)

SB 228 USE OF ENVIRONMENT FEES & FUNDING (PADILLA/STEWART)

CS/SB 203 BRAIN INJURY PROGRAM FUNDING LIMITS (TALLMAN/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

HB 29 PUBLIC PROJECT FUND APPROPRIATIONS (GARRATT/RODRIGUEZ)

*HB 28/a PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (GARRATT/RODRIGUEZ)

SB 45/a BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE (PADILLA)

HB 253/a CAPITAL OUTLAY CHANGES (LENTE/SMALL)

HB 88/a FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT FUND IN DFA (BORREGO/LUJAN)

*SB 246 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

*SB 275 CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)

*HB 308 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LENTE)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 / Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177 / Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311



SB 297 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (SOULES)

HB 270/a HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS

(SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321

REYES, VICTOR appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)

WEISLER, WILLIAM appointment

Chief of the New Mexico State Police

Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)

ARMIJO, KARI appointment

Cabinet Secretary of Health Care Authority Department (WIRTH)

HERRERA, JAMISON A. appointment

Cabinet Secretary of Veterans’ Services Department (POPE)

Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 321

HJR 11 KIRTLAND AFB LAND JURISDICTION (SARIÑANA/ANYANONU)

SM 4 PERA & ERB PENSION BENEFIT STRUCTURES (STEWART)

SM 7 “FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS WEEK” (JARAMILLO)

SM 11 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EXPANSION STRATEGIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 311



CS/HB 252 ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS (LENTE)

HB 7/a HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY FUND DISTRIBUTION

(SZCZEPANSKI/HEMPHILL)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294

Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128