Senate Committee Schedule: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 12 PM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322

CS/HB 2/a     GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024     (SMALL)
CS/HB 196     GOV’T ACCOUNTABILITY TRUST & FUND     (SMALL)
CS/SB 72     TOBACCO PRODUCTS TAX RATE     (HICKEY)
SB 228     USE OF ENVIRONMENT FEES & FUNDING     (PADILLA/STEWART)
CS/SB 203     BRAIN INJURY PROGRAM FUNDING LIMITS     (TALLMAN/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
HB 29     PUBLIC PROJECT FUND APPROPRIATIONS     (GARRATT/RODRIGUEZ)
*HB 28/a     PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS     (GARRATT/RODRIGUEZ)
SB 45/a     BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE     (PADILLA)
HB 253/a     CAPITAL OUTLAY CHANGES     (LENTE/SMALL)
HB 88/a     FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT FUND IN DFA     (BORREGO/LUJAN)
*SB 246     CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 275     CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS     (RODRIGUEZ)
*HB 308     GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS     (LENTE)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 / Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177 / Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 297     PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE     (SOULES)
HB 270/a     HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS
     (SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321

REYES, VICTOR     appointment
     University of New Mexico Board of Regents     (WIRTH)
WEISLER, WILLIAM     appointment
     Chief of the New Mexico State Police
          Department of Public Safety     (WIRTH)
ARMIJO, KARI     appointment
     Cabinet Secretary of Health Care Authority Department    (WIRTH)
HERRERA, JAMISON A.     appointment
     Cabinet Secretary of Veterans’ Services Department    (POPE)

Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 321

HJR 11     KIRTLAND AFB LAND JURISDICTION     (SARIÑANA/ANYANONU)
SM 4     PERA & ERB PENSION BENEFIT STRUCTURES     (STEWART)
SM 7     “FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS WEEK”     (JARAMILLO)
SM 11     BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EXPANSION STRATEGIES     (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 311

CS/HB 252     ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS     (LENTE)
HB 7/a     HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY FUND DISTRIBUTION
     (SZCZEPANSKI/HEMPHILL)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)


For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

