Submit Release
News Search

There were 158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,154 in the last 365 days.

Vietjet inaugurates HCM City-Chengdu route

VIETNAM, February 11 -  

HCM CITY — Vietjet inaugurated the new route connecting HCM City and Chengdu (China) on Saturday - the Lunar New Year’s first day, opening up opportunities for easy travel, promoting trade and tourism between Việt Nam and China.

Vietjet operates seven return flights per week between HCM City and Chengdu, with a flight time of over four hours per leg.

Located in Southwestern China, Chengdu is an important gateway connecting many cities in China and internationally, where is the “homeland” of Pandas or easily going to Jiuzhaigou - a world heritage site recognised by UNESCO.

Meanwhile, HCM City is a trade centre in the region and an attractive destination with diverse culture and Vietnamese unique street food, easily connecting to Vietjet’s extensive international network.

On the first morning of the Year of Dragon, passengers flying with Vietjet at airports across the country were welcomed with smiles, best wishes, and lucky money from Vietjet leaders, staff, and cabin crews for spreading the joy and happiness of reunion in Tết holiday. — VNS

You just read:

Vietjet inaugurates HCM City-Chengdu route

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more