MPD Seeking Suspects and Vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects who attempted to rob a teenager in Anacostia.
On Friday, February 9, 2024, at approximately 8:10 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects demanded property from one of the teens and a struggle ensued. A second teen was assaulted. During the struggle, one of the suspects produced a gun and fired a single shot. The victims were not injured and were able to escape. The suspects fled in a vehicle without taking any property.
The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24020559