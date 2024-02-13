“Séance Games-Metaxu” Releases on Amazon, Apple TV, VUDU and Screens at Golden State Film Festival Hollywood, CA

Seance Games Metaxu Poster Actress Olivia Deligan as Kat Stars Eric Roberts and Andrew Ferguson

Award Winning Feature Film - releases Tuesday, Feb. 13th, 2024 - Just in time for a Thrilling Date Night! Watch on Amazon, Apple+TV, VUDU

UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA (Feb. 13th, 2024)…”Séance Games-Metaxu” is pleased to announce its release on VOD: Amazon, Apple+TV, VUDU and more. The film is also an official selection for the Golden State Film Festival. The multi-award winning horror/thriller motion picture will be screened on Sunday, February 25 at the TCL Chinese Theatres at 4pm, followed by a Q&A with key cast and crew. The theatre is located at 6925 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, California 90028.

BLOCK MM - SUNDAY FEBRUARY 25TH - THEATER 4 @ 4:00 PM - Tickets sold at: www.GoldenStateFilmFestival.com

Since July the film has been accepted into multiple festivals and won more than thirty-five awards for production, directing, writing, acting, special effects, editing, sound design and music, nationally and internationally.

The film is about four social media stars who vie to win a million dollars on a live on-line seance game. They soon are trapped when they open a gateway to the underworld. The Metaxu, those who bridge that gap between the living and the dead, help them to fight off the demons. But can they succeed?

“Séance Games-Metaxu” stars Olivia Deligan and Madison Taylor as podcasters of ‘Morg and Kat’s Adventures.’ Andrew James Ferguson as former Frat boy and jock, Tommy, and Bernard Timmons II as Stephen, a nerd brained techie. Farryl Christina Lawson co-stars as Julia, their mysteriously murdered friend. Supporting cast members are Nisha Catron as Sally, the Caretaker and Sylvester Bowen as the Gas Station Attendant, with Tane McClure as Anna-the Ghost of the Red-Haired Woman and Eric Roberts is her demon husband.

“Séance Games-Metaxu” domestic distributor is Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company. Release February 13 on VOD (TVOD) and available on both digital and cable VOD platforms for rental and purchase on iTunes, Apple+TV, Amazon, and VUDU. Foreign distribution through Adler & Associates Entertainment, Inc. will follow late spring of this year.

The independent feature is produced by Darlin’ and Rose Productions, McClure Films and Ascalon Films. Executive Producers are Sylvester Bowen and Nisha Catron for Darlin’ and Rose Productions. Tane McClure for McClure Films as producer, director, co-writer, editor and VFX artist, with producer and co-writer Tyke Caravelli. Producer and Director of Photography is Keith Jefferies for Ascalon Films, along with Producer and Casting Director Linda Berger and Producer, Stunt Coordinator and 2nd Unit Director Mark Steven Grove. Assistant Director/2nd Unit Director is Alisa Zolonz. The theme song “The In Between” was written by Nisha Catron and Sylvester Bowen and performed by Nisha Catron.

For more information on the film visit www.seancegamesmetaxu.com. For more information on the release please visit www.gravitasventures.com.

Film festival tickets are available at www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com,

###

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King’s Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com

Séance Games - METAXU Official Trailer